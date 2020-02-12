Sheriff’s Report

Katherine Vazquez-Garcia, 18, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Feb. 5 for failure to appear in court on a previous charge. Her bond was $300 and she is to appear in court on March 23.

Justin Scott West, 26, of Walnut Cove, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property on Feb. 3. His bond was $5,000 and his trial date was Feb. 11.

Paul Ray Collins, 42, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested Feb. 3 on felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and resisting a law officer. His bond was set at $25,000 and he has a trial date of Feb. 25.

Rebecca Gail Collins, 40, of Pilot Mountain, was charged with failure to appear in Surry County on Feb. 3. Her bond was $520 and she has a March 9 court date.

Jamie Levan Hairston, 44, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Feb. 3 for a probation violation, a misdemeanor. His bond was $20,000 and he has a trial date of March 2.

Jane Donna Boyles, 49, of Westfield was charged on Feb. 3 with felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and failure to appear on a prior charge. Her bond was set at $7,500. She has a court appearance set for Feb. 25.

Dedric Tyson Gilliam, 32, of Walnut Cove, was arrested for assault on a female on Feb. 3. His court appearance is Feb. 17.

Jenny Marie Holt, 37, of Lawsonville, was charged on Feb. 2 for felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Her trial date was Feb. 5.

Ryan Matthew Meszaros, 26, of King, was arrested on Feb. 2 for second-degree trespass and simple assault, both misdemeanors. His bond was $1,000. His trial date was Feb. 4.

Samantha Harrison Bullins, 49, of Pinnacle, was charged with simple assault on Feb. 2. Her trial date will be March 3.

Ernie Franklin Bullins, 50, of Pinnacle, was arrested for misdemeanor larceny on Feb. 2. His court date is March 3.

Chad Franklin Koontz, 44, of Pinnacle, was arrested on Feb. 2 for carrying a concealed handgun while driving and failure to notify an officer of a concealed weapon. His trial date is March 3.

Justin Tyler Essick, 32, of Pilot Mountain, was charged with driving without insurance on Feb. 2. He is to appear in court on March 3.

Detrenia Dawn Umberger, 46, of Pinnacle, was charged with a school attendance violation on Feb. 2. Hid court date is Feb. 24.

Derek Lee Harp, 35, of Pinnacle, was arrested on Feb. 2 for making harassing phone calls. His trial date is March 3.

Sabrina Dianna Campbell, 39, of King, was charged with driving while license was revoked on Feb. 2. Her court date is April 14.

Austin Reid Olandez, 19, of Germanton, was arrested for driving was license revoked and no insurance on Feb. 2. Her trial date is set for March 3.

Tonya Marie Gilley, 32, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Feb. 1 for a school attendance law violation. Her court date was Feb. 12.

Audrey Bennett Stewart, 35, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Feb. 1 for a school attendance law violation. Her court date was Feb. 12.

Courtney May Jarrell, 30, of Germanton, was charged with assault and battery on Feb. 1. Her trial date is March 9.

Bessy Elizabeth Benavides, 35, of Winston-Salem, was charged on Feb. 1 with assault and battery. Her trial date was Feb. 10.

Edgar Alberto Cruz-Flores, 35, of Kernersville, was arrested on Feb. 1 for assault on a female. His trial date was Feb. 10.

Andrew Christopher Davis, 34, of King, was arrested for assault on a female on Feb. 1. His trial date was Feb. 12.

Joseph Glenn Tuttle, 67, of King, was arrested on Jan. 31 for simple assault and communicating threats, both misdemeanors. His court appearance is Feb. 26.

Andrea Ronald Neal, 52, of Madison, was arrested on Jan. 30 for driving while license was revoked. His court date is Feb. 19.

A Kawasaki four-wheeler valued at $500 was reported stolen from a home in Pinnacle on Feb. 5.

An air compressor was taken from a carport of a home in Germanton, it was reported on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 3, deputies investigated a breaking and entering at a home in Sandy Ridge.

A $500 generator was stolen from a home in Danbury, it was reported on Feb. 2.

Breaking and entering and larceny was investigated on Feb. 2 at a residence in Walnut Cove. Several weapons were reported stolen.

Cash ($680), oxycodone and xanax was reported stolen from a home in Walnut Cove on Feb. 1.

A King man was allegedly hit in the face with a cooking pan during a disturbance at his home on Feb. 1.

A law enforcement officer was reportedly bitten and kicked in an December 30 incident at the Stokes County Jail in Danbury.