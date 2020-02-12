Questions and answers from Education candidates

Dwayne Bryant - Cheryl Knight - Keelan Marshall - Von Robertson - - Katie Tedder - - - -

The Stokes News asks local candidates questions and prints their responses. This week we hear from the five Republican primary candidates for Stokes County Board of Elections:

1. WHY HAVE YOU DECIDED TO RUN FOR THE BOARD OF EDUCATION?

Dwayne Bryant: I believe I can help make Stokes County schools the best educational option for our kids. Because I have spent more than 20 years in the trades, I believe our schools should vastly increase vocational training, to prepare for the real world, those students who don’t want to pursue careers which require a four-year college degree.

I believe Board members should perform their role and help the superintendent perform his role. The board sets policies, approves budgets and sets the direction our schools go in. The superintendent makes it happen. The Board of Education is five voices. No one has any greater say than the other. That’s the way it ought to be. Ideally, the members reach a consensus. That means we must treat each other with respect.

I try not to argue with people. I try to persuade them. I know I can work with the other board members and Dr. Rice to help the Stokes County Schools continue to improve the education our kids receive.

Cheryl Knight: I have been honored to share my thoughts and ideas on the board over the past three years and there is more work to be done. Running for Re-election was not an option for me. I have to continue to work hard for our students and staff. They are my top motivation and concern while serving on the board.

The five members of the Board of Education oversee the largest corporation in Stokes County, with the biggest staff and the largest budget. Our Superintendent, manages the day to day operations of that corporation.

I want Stokes County Schools to be the best — for college preparation, training for a career in the trades, in athletics, and graduating well-rounded young people for success in their lives. I believe our Superintendent and all our teachers want that too.

The board’s job is to guide leadership and staff. Also supporting them and valuing their hard work.

The board is a powerful decision-making body that sets policies, the budget, and the direction of our school district. Each member plays a vital role and brings a different set of skills and experience to the board. I bring the concern and parent perspective to the Board, with first-hand experience as a parent with elementary-age children. I have been so honored to serve the students, staff and citizens of Stokes County for the past three years.

Keelan Marshall: I have always had an interest in politics, and I have participated in every level in school. I was a student representative in both elementary and middle school and Vice President then President in high school. I felt as though it was my civic duty to get involved and running for school board seemed like a logical first step.

Von Robertson: I want to help make Stokes County Schools the best school district in our region and state. Our children deserve to have the best education that fits their needs, to take the next step in life. In my 35-year professional career my job has been to bring people together for the greater good.

The Board of Education must work together for the greater good of Stokes County Schools. I can work with other Board members and the superintendent to help Stokes County Schools be the best school district in our region and state.

Katie Tedder: We need board members who have experience with our school system. I believe that candidates for any board should be qualified and experienced to be effective. They should have an understanding of the issues presented to them, knowledge and appreciation of the staff and their duties and responsibilities, and be able to effectively advocate for their constituents.

I am the only candidate who has worked in our school system. In total, I have over 15 years of directly related experience with Stokes County Schools (SCS). I have been a teacher, a member of an administrative team and a member of our current Board of Education (BOE).

I am proud of the work our current board has done. Collectively we have accomplished significant improvements for our school system. Being a former employee, I personally had goals and issues that I wanted our board to discuss and review. The following are some of those goals or issues that have been implemented or accomplished by the board since being elected:

Actively lobbying for the two social workers we now have working for SCS. We actually, now, have three. We have never had these critical positions in our schools.

We now have more stringent attendance and truancy policies.

Our Policy manual is undergoing a complete review by the N.C. School Board Association. We also eliminated 24 local policies that were no longer relevant. We had policies that had blanks in them. We had policies that did not match procedure.

Soon we will be unveiling our new SCS social media presence. The sites will be more user friendly with a consistent format to unify and highlight our 19 amazing schools.

We are now videotaping the board meetings for the public to view on our YouTube channel.

All high school students now have a chromebook.

It is now policy that ALL drivers of our students pass drug screening before they transport our students.

We have reestablished the Calendar Committee.

We have established the Student Handbook Review Committee.

We have established the Policy Review Committee.

I have more goals and a vision of how to accomplish them. Two years on this board is not enough time. We are headed in a positive direction. Let’s keep the momentum going.

2. PLEASE DESCRIBE YOUR EXPERIENCE RELATED TO EDUCATION:

Bryant: I am a graduate of high school, with some college courses. Some are trades related. I also took the core classes for a human relations degree through a company that I worked for and the local community college. I work in the heating and air conditioning industry. We call it HVAC. Opportunities for work in this industry abound, because nearly every home and every business has an HVAC system. In my career, I have worked in several different school systems, installing HVAC while school was in session. I was able to observe many teachers and dealt directly with several administrators during this time. I was taught many valuable lessons, about how things work in different school systems. After 20 years of working solely in my own business and not being able to find the trained help I needed, I took a job with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. I see what goes on in the education system from the maintenance and support staff side. I understand school schedules, budgets, and administration issues, because I deal with them in some fashion every day. I work with Johnson Controls every day. Stokes County schools have the same controls, so I’m familiar with them. That knowledge will help me help our schools by asking the hard questions about performance contracts and costs over the life of a system. I will share that knowledge to help our board and superintendent have a better set of facts to consider before making decisions.

Knight: Because I have three young children, I connect daily with the struggles that my own children face. I see, up close, how every child learns differently. I hear from them and their friends about how they want to fit in and make good grades. I can relate to parents who are there for their children in school and who encourage them not to give up and always work to the best of their abilities. As a Mom, I pray every day for God’s guidance and help in raising our children.

Marshall: As a recent graduate of Stokes County School System and growing up in the iPhone era not the post office era, I believe I can help bring a more modern perspective to our school systems.

Robertson: As a parent of a 10th grader I have watched and been a part of the success and struggles of students from pre-school through high school. My wife and I have experienced some of the best teachers a parent could ever wish their child would have. I have helped with homework and experienced the great feeling when the child learns to read.

I also understand and hope to help lessen some of the harsh realities some students experience, like:

• When the class is going on a two- or three-day field trip, but the family can’t afford the fees.

• When the student can’t afford to buy lunch.

• The bullying that goes on in the schools and even in our adult lives.

I have also experienced what a difference a parent can make, by working with the PTO or other clubs and organizations like the band boosters. Working together as a unit is the key to a great organization.

I have the experience to help the Board of Education work together, along with the superintendent, to make Stokes County Schools great.

Tedder: I am the only candidate who is a teacher. I currently hold a licence in Special Education, General Curriculum.

After moving to Stokes County, I changed career paths to focus on education. In 2004, I enrolled in the multi-week Effective Teacher Training program to become a substitute for our school system. After getting this certification, I was able to begin my journey through the SCS system. After a month of substitute teaching, I was hired full time as a Teacher Assistant in the Special Education program. Shortly thereafter, I was recruited to teach.

After intense study of IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) law, special education services, and various disabilities, I passed the required Praxis exams to be able to teach that spring. To become a fully licensed teacher. I had to go back to college. I fast-tracked myself through the required coursework by attending three of our state universities and completed the work in three straight semesters. Back then Exceptional Children’s (EC) teachers were required to be additionally certified to have license add-ons in English, math, social studies and science.

For nine years I had the pleasure to teach in Stokes County. As an EC Inclusion teacher, I co-taught all core classes that, at the time, were state tested. I co-taught English in all four high school grades, Algebra I and II, Physical Science, Biology and Civics and Economics. I also taught courses in the Occupational Course of Study program and Curriculum Assistance. As all teachers are required, I have earned the mandated Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to maintain my license. Since stepping out of the classroom in 2014, I have kept my license current. In 2018, I took five online courses in the required disciplines to renew.

For the last four years in SCS, I managed the office of our largest high school. It was there that I learned about the business aspect of our school system. I learned more about our policies, financial and budget matters, bus system, facilities management, child nutrition, athletics, enrollment process, and testing program. Since being elected to the BOE, I have completed the mandated School Board Association (SBA) training. Board members are required to earn 12 hours of training every two years. Since being elected in November 2018, I have accumulated more than 30 hours of training by attending various SBA programs.

Additional Professional Education Experience: I attended East Carolina University where I earned a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration. After being hired by the State of North Carolina, I worked as a Human Resources Officer. I was required to attend train-the-trainer courses in Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) and OSHA law. I developed training programs to educate staff on various topics including benefits, retirement, hiring practices, and performance review management. While working for the State Construction Office, because of my personal interest in home construction, I became a state licensed home appraiser.

Personal Education Experience: After leaving Stokes County Schools as an employee, I enrolled in a 6-week training program to become a Guardian ad Litem (GAL). GALs are court appointed to investigate and determine the needs and best interest of abused and neglected children petitioned into the foster care system by the Department of Social Services. Since being elected, as part of my volunteer work as a GAL and because I focus my work on the welfare of children, I have completed additional training in childhood trauma, ACEs (adverse childhood experiences) and QPR (question, persude, refer) suicide prevention. In essence, you could say I am a lifelong learner. I want to learn all I can to be a better advocate for the best interest of children, students and their families.

3. WHAT WOULD YOUR TOP THREE PRIORITIES BE AND WHY?

Bryant: (1) School safety and security. I believe in keeping an SRO at every school. Our schools must be kept safe, not only from evil, but also from leaking roofs causing slips, sidewalk hazards causing trips. Cars and buses in the parking lot are another hazard. We should have safe athletic fields. Gym floors should be safe with bleachers that work properly. Nurses and first responders are an essential part of safety also. Our buses should be maintained by the best mechanics as well as our facilities. After all, our kids spend a great part of their day in one or both.

(2) We must retain high-quality administrators like Dr. Rice, Dr. Taylor and staff. I want to make sure our kids have all they need to be successful in life. The Board of Education hires and sets policy for the superintendent. The superintendent is responsible for recruiting, hiring and maintaining the administrators, whose job is to hire the staff that serves our kids. The Board is to act on the recommendations of the superintendent and does not hire or evaluate the staff. I believe that we have a great superintendent, who will keep making our schools greater. I want to work with Dr. Rice to make sure we have the best educational opportunities for our kids and their kids.

(3) I want to make sure our kids are ready for life. When leaving high school that next step is a big life changing moment, and our schools play an important part in their success. Our job is to make sure our kids have what they need and want to prepare them for life. Some kids will go to a 4-year college. They need the opportunity to take honors classes, advanced placements classes and even some college credits while in high school.

Other kids will go to trade schools or directly into the work force. We need to meet the needs of these kids, too. Right now, we have great agricultural programs and I want to keep them. We also have nursing programs where kids can get their CNA certification. We also have a carpentry program which teaches our kids the building skills / trades needed in the construction industry. These programs meet the needs of our kids. I want to keep them and add other vocational classes.

As a Board member I will help the administration keep up with community needs to ensure that our kids get the tools to make the next step an easier transition.

Knight: 1. School Safety and Security: Our School Resource Officers are our best line of defense. Knowing every school has an armed officer on duty all day is a must. Unfortunately, in today’s society, we cannot ignore the potential for violence in schools. School safety also extends to the school buses. I will support improvements in school bus safety, including camera-enabled extended stop arms and better-quality video surveillance.

2. I want to make sure our schools offer the choices that students want, and those that match what the workforce demands. For many decades, school systems everywhere have focused on college preparation, with less emphasis on the trades. Older people can remember when every high school had a fully equipped shop, teaching carpentry, welding, auto mechanics, drafting, practical plumbing and electricity, agriculture, and similar vocations. Some school systems seem to have forgotten that agriculture is North Carolina’s leading industry.

In Stokes County, we’ve already begun to offer more vocational education courses. I want to expand that, without diminishing the quality of our pre-college courses. I’d like to explore offering some of those courses starting at the middle school level.

I think we should ask local businesses: How can we better prepare students for the jobs you offer? If we train them right, will you hire them and pay them good wages?

3. It’s evident without saying it: We must support our high-quality administrators and teachers. This helps to ensure our children receive the best education they can. The board’s mandate is to not only hire the best superintendent we can afford—which we’ve done—but also to support him.

We have a great superintendent. He has opened his big heart for Stokes County Schools. I want to work with Dr. Rice to make sure we have the best school system we can.

Marshall: In these uncertain times, I believe our number one priority has to be safety. I have known Sheriff Mike Marshall as long as I can remember and consider him a friend and will continue working with him and his department to ensure our schools are prepared for any threat we may face. It should be the boards goal to provide every student with a safe, clean and healthy environment in which to learn. I would like to expose our students to more diverse fields of study so that we can help them be more competitive when applying to colleges. This would include more trade classes and possibly combining the schools for certain fields. I would also like to bring in more college classes and replicate some of the successful programs that are already in place that allow students to graduate with a certification in their respective fields. The needs and concerns of teachers is also a part of my vision. We need to make sure that teachers voices are heard and I will consider perspective from students, parents, and teachers when making decisions for the board.

Robertson: 1. Keep our schools safe. Students can’t learn and teachers can’t teach if they live in fear. Keep trained deputies at every school, every day. We have them now. Let’s keep them. We must also help adults and students understand that bullying is not accepted in our schools. Students can’t learn if they feel threatened by another student or an adult. We must also keep our facilities in good working order and free of hazards.

2. Work with our current School Superintendent, not against him. School Board members should make policy not meddle in day-to-day management. The superintendent is trained to manage. Let him manage. Stokes County Schools have great administrators, teachers and staff. Everyone must work together for the greater good of Stokes County Schools.

3. Teach real-life skills. Make sure that when students finish high school, they’re ready for college or trade school or ready to step into a real-world job. A good education isn’t only about books: The arts, athletics, ROTC, shop and technical education classes teach young people how to survive in the real world. Even college graduates need basic technical skills to maintain a house or operate a car.

Tedder: 1. More Parental Involvement: We have very supportive and active Parent/Teacher groups primarily in our elementary schools. Our schools could not operate as efficiently as they do without their efforts. I can feel their positive energy and see the effects of their dedication when attending their events.

As students age, parental involvement tends to shift more toward athletic teams and extra-curricular groups. Students need just as much, if not more, academic parental involvement as they get older. Parents don’t have the daily folders to check. Their daily schedules get more complicated. We need to make sure we keep parental involvement a critical component for the success of our students.

We are currently making positive strides for increased parental involvement that spans students of all ages and participants from all regions of the county. We are doing this through the redevelopment of the calendar committee and the SHAC (Student Health Advisory Committee). Most recently, we have discussed, reestablishing a parent advisory council. I believe it is vital to get input from parents/guardians on important issues facing their children. To start, I would like the SHAC and advisory council to give their input on the increasing student use of vaping devices. I invite their ideas on how to educate our students to their dangers, eliminating the use of them and disciplinary actions for infractions relating to possession and use. I would also like to get their input regarding more formal time built into our calendar regarding parent/teacher collaboration events. We have to do this while keeping in mind the most efficient use and time of faculty and staff.

I am also very interested in the parental views concerning related services we offer our students. This crosses students of all abilities. It includes those that are academically gifted, those with special needs, as well as those students whose performance is in the middle of the academic curve. We have to pay special attention to these students. We do not want them to slip between the cracks and get lost in the shuffle.

It is the board’s hope that our new social media presence will make it easier for parents to navigate through our main web page and the 19 school sites. As needs for specific parental involvement arise, we can utilize these sites to encourage more feedback from them. An easy way to do this is through simple on-line surveys. We can also explore the ability to use our other current mass communication modes to collect parental input such as phone polls. Other districts use such polls. Doing so, creates an atmosphere of collaboration among parents/guardians by showing them that their input is important, it matters and is vital to student success.

2. Full-time Guidance Counselors in all elementary schools: The primary duty of a School Guidance Counselor is to help students focus on academics and their social/emotional development so they achieve success in school and are prepared to lead fulfilling lives as responsible members of society. We have 11 elementary schools in Stokes County but only seven full-time Guidance Counselors. This means that only four of our elementary schools have this vital role every day. Due to decreased and limited funding, our school’s support staffs have been significantly cut over the last several years. We are literally working with bare-bones support staff in our schools.

In our elementary schools, office staff wear the hats of multiple critical roles. They are not mere secretaries or receptionists. They are all wonder women who manage student data, all financial matters, answer phones, interact with parents/guardians, greet visitors, support their faculty and staff and serve as a nurse to our students, all while being the central person students know they can go to for help. In our schools without full time counselors, these ladies often have to take on this role as well.

Because of the limited amount of Guidance Counselors, our students are suffering and not getting the attention they deserve. Our elementary counselors have a curriculum they must cover with our students. This curriculum is centered around character education lessons in whole class or small group settings. The focus of the curriculum is to teach preventative strategies for students to use related to their mental wellness.

In addition, because of limited support staff, our counselors are often utilized in ways that are not appropriate to their role. They do these tasks because of the need and they do them well. Their principals and office managers couldn’t do their jobs without them. However, counselors should not be utilized to coordinate testing, build master schedules, supervise classrooms or common areas, or perform administrative and clerical duties.

Early intervention is key to a student’s success. This is not only true for their academics but their social/emotional development as well. Due to this demand on their limited time in schools, our counselors are unable to do what should be their primary focus. They need more dedicated time to focus on working one-on-one with children who are dealing with issues such as anxiety and depression. They need time to teach targeted coping skills and strategies to help students focus on their academics.

Our guidance counselors want to be proactive with issues our at-risk students face.

This includes their desire to work with teachers in a more collaborative manner. Teachers are trained to teach their discipline. They depend on the experience and training of our guidance counselors to do so. Counselors need to advise teachers and staff about the signs and triggers of a student in distress so a child who needs help can be referred. We should collectively have a primary target of looking after the needs of the whole child. This includes their health, safety and welfare in addition to their academics. Not having this focus is a disservice to our most vulnerable population, our young students.

3. Hourly wage increase for our bus drivers and child nutrition staff: Throughout these responses, I have highlighted some of the work of our faculty and staff. But now I want to give you some facts about two sets of our unsung heroes, bus drivers and child nutrition staff. The majority of the employees we have in these two departments are paid hourly. State and federal regulations regarding the management of these two areas is quite complex. However, the bottom line is that these employees are responsible for two of the most essential needs of our students; transportation and nutrition.

According to the School Bus Driver Compensation and Employment Study (SB 257 (SL 2017-57)), Report to the North Carolina General Assembly, in 2018, the low pay hourly wage for LEAs (Local Educational Agency) similar to Stokes County was $12.86 with an average pay of $14. The average wage for all North Carolina LEAs was $14.13. Our latest job posting for a bus driver listed $12.07 per hour.

All school bus and activity bus drivers are required to have their CDL (Commercial Drivers License) to transport our children. In Stokes County, in order to attract a qualified pool of applicants, we have to pay our drivers a minimum of four hours per day. We are blessed to live in such a beautiful county that spans the Sauratown Mountain range. But, along with that, we have unique challenges when it comes to managing our routes. It is a difficult task to balance the efficiency of routes while keeping students on the buses for the least amount of time necessary, not to mention limited funding.

Stokes County has one of the earliest student pick up times in the state of 5:11 a.m.

We are also in the bottom third of districts in North Carolina with the longest average student ride times (North Carolina Pupil Transportation Service Indicators Report, 2018-2019). We have students that are on a bus nearly the entire time the driver is. That means some students are on the bus for four hours. They are at school 7½ hours. That is 11½ hours per day a child is away from home. When you put this in perspective, a bus driver can have more time per day with a student than any other adult in their life. This, times the number of years a driver can be assigned to a child’s home address, means they may know that child better than any other person in our school system.

I monitored the school bus radio everyday for four years. I can attest to the quality drivers we have in Stokes County. I could have not done my job without their help. This group works as a team. They watch out for each other while on the road. They know their students and their families. They care. If you want to know what might be going on in the life of a student outside the school, their driver will know. This group of employees is among our most dedicated and loyal. A modest increase in hourly wage could go a long way to show them how valuable they truly are. We also need to increase the wage to recruit and retain a larger pool of qualified bus drivers, bus monitors that hold a CDL, and substitute drivers.

Child Nutrition is basically a separate business within our school system. They are a food service enterprise program that generates money to support its operations. This group, along with bus drivers, has a high turnover rate. You can see that we constantly post these needs on our job vacancies page. Because of the nature of the job and again, limited funds, Child Nutrition has to continually try to fill positions, some that only allow a person to work three (3) hours per day. This makes it extremely difficult to maintain a full and consistent staff in some of our school cafeterias. Because of the unique structure of Child Nutrition, it may be necessary to fund increased hourly wages outside their enterprise. I would like to find a way to do so.

Again, like bus drivers, we have some of our most tenured staff in the Child Nutrition department. These ladies will tell you they love their jobs. They too see a unique side of our students that other faculty and staff may not. Their interactions are more brief but can be just as telling as to the needs of our students. We are very fortunate to have these long term, loyal and committed staff who, on average, may work longer with SCS than any other group. Some have spent their entire careers with SCS. One of our communities recently celebrated the life of their loved one who was with SCS for well over 40 years. This lady loved the daily interactions she had with students and chose to serve because she knew the essential role she played in their daily care. Again, a modest increase in wages could help in our recruiting efforts and increase the longevity of staff.

4. ACCORDING TO THE 2016 COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSESSMENT, LESS THAN 10% OF COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE A COLLEGE DEGREE. HOW CAN WE BETTER STEER STUDENTS TOWARD COMPLETITION OF A COLLEGE EDUCATION?

Bryant: I believe the percentage of residents with advanced degrees is higher than 10%, but that’s not the issue. The percentage of residents who have college degrees doesn’t define our schools. Many of our residents have trades careers; they chose their path and got the training to be successful. I do not believe in steering our kids anywhere. The school’s job is to prepare our kids for the next step.

Looking at the graduation rates of our kids, the number of kids who were accepted to a 2- or 4-year college, was over 90% for the seniors. I believe that says we have some great schools and administrators.

Schools need to prepare our kids for the next step, whether that be the military, a 4-year college, trade school, or the work force. Were they accepted and successful? If they were, our schools were successful in doing their job.

Knight: Knowing students are given all the facts before selecting a field of study is a must. Our guidance counselors must work with students to determine their interests and passions first. This will help ensure a positive path. Going on to higher education may not be doable for every student but having the life skills needed to be very employable and to understand your responsibilities in the real world is a must!

I do not judge the success of our schools by the rate of county residents who have a college degree. Some with degrees moved away. Some with degrees moved in. Many of the residents in this county are older and have careers. They chose the training for the careers they wanted.

The job of a school is to prepare a student for the next step in the student’s life. The percentage of residents with degrees is, as I said, not a useful measure. A more valuable measure would be to look at the graduating classes and see how many of them were accepted to a two-year program or a four-year university.

If current data I’ve been given is correct, over 90% of the seniors in Stokes County Schools were accepted to two- or four-year schools. To me, that shows a thriving school district. If a student goes to college, are they successful? If a student learns a skilled trade and joins the workforce, are they successful? If the answer to those questions are yes, then our schools have done their jobs.

Marshall: By bringing more college level classes to our high schools which will give the students a chance for a higher GPA and expose students to the college world so they can decide if college is right for them. I would rather students head to the work force with a plan than to college without one.

Robertson: I do not believe it is the job of a school system to “steer” students anywhere. The job of the school system is to prepare a student for the next step in the student’s life. I understand in recent years, over 90% of the seniors in Stokes County Schools were accepted to two- or four-year schools. To me, that shows a thriving school district.

Schools need to prepare students to be ready for their next step. Once the student goes to college there may be many reasons the student is unable to complete a college education. High cost of college may be reason for not completing college. Family hardships also may play a role.

If the school system tries to “steer” the students into areas they don’t want to go, then the student is sure to fail. Stokes County Schools must make sure that when students finish high school, they’re ready for college or trade school or ready to step into a real-life job.

Tedder: Over the last decade, Stokes County Schools has evolved with the trend toward offering on-line learning opportunities. Though the 1:1 Technology Initiative, all our middle and high school students have personally assigned Chromebooks. Elementary schools are following with having several available to students. Even our youngest students are required to test using Chromebooks. As a consequence of limited and decreasing funding and because of the 1:1 initiative, all our high schools are offering more on-line courses primarily through Virtual Public School (VPS). Through VPS we are able to offer Advanced Placement (AP) level courses that we can not offer due to funding, limited student interest, or scheduling conflicts that prohibit those courses being offered in the traditional classroom setting.

We are also very fortunate to have the Stokes Early College High School (SEC) in Stokes County. They recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. These students earn their high school diploma and associate degree, while taking concurrent coursework. The SEC has been recognized as having a 100% graduation rate. Their students have been offered millions of dollars in scholarship opportunities to attend four year colleges or universities and beyond.

The current board has a focus on improving our overall graduation rate. We need to explore ways to keep our students in school. We need to examine innovative course offerings, in addition to the required coursework, to keep students enrolled. While some students may not be four year college bound, they still need their high school diploma to enroll in college level certificate or diploma programs at the community college level. There are various economic and workforce development courses, including trades, as well as two year degree programs offered at community colleges that would make our students more competitive for job opportunities in Stokes and neighboring counties.

While our funding is limited, we need to think outside the box. There are initiatives we can explore that are low cost or able to be grant funded. Such programs would keep our students in the county as part of our workforce. I have attended workshops by counties with similar demographics that have presented their successful programs. Such program offerings have led to improvements in their graduation rates and increased enrollment, another area that this board has recently been looking at ways to increase.

Due in part to the successful partnership of Forsyth County Community College (FTCC) and the SEC, college level course opportunities are now available in all three traditional high schools. These schools have also had successful dual enrolled students graduate with their diploma and associate degree. Each year, more of our high school students are enrolling in courses at FTCC. They attend classes at the Forsyth Tech Stokes County Center in Meadows, the Northwest Forsyth Center in King, and the Transportation Technology Center and Main Campus in Winston Salem, as well on on-line.

While all students may not choose to pursue a college degree, SCS is making great strides to introduce our students to these opportunities through a multitude of on-line courses. These offerings give students the opportunity to get a taste of the learning platforms that many colleges are trending toward. We also have FTCC liaisons at each high school that counsel students on their various course offerings, degree programs, and certification and diploma opportunities. Our high schools are also fortunate to have the additional benefit of college advisors through grant partnerships with UNC-Chapel Hill. I feel confident that our college attendance statistic has increased since this 2016 data of 10% participation. In fact, according to the Stokes County Health Department’s Annual Report for 2018/2019, the percentage of our population that earned at least a four year degree increased to nearly 14%. This is an exciting statistic proving that SCS is making concentrated efforts to steer our students toward higher education.

What I would also like to see as an effort toward improving this percentage is increasing our outreach efforts to educate all parents/guardians about the opportunities for financial assistance. These opportunities are not only for four year college bound students, but for those t community college assistance as well. If a student chooses post high school education, there are ways to achieve this goal. This ties into my priority of increasing parental involvement. The application process for financial assistance can be very complicated, daunting and time consuming. Financial assistance education outreach efforts can teach parents/guardians that, while there are barriers, there is an abundance of assistance out there in the form of numerous scholarships, grants and low interest loans. Our schools do occasionally offer such outreach opportunities. However, I will encourage additional offerings on various days and times to better accommodate family schedules.

5. IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU PERSONALLY?

Bryant: I am a father of two, husband and Christian. I teach Sunday school and am a Deacon in my church. I hold a NC HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) license. I have owned a successful business for 20 years. I now work in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools as a HVAC maintenance technician.

I am the high school apprentice liaison for the HVAC department during the summer apprenticeship program. I was given this opportunity because of my love for kids and the desire to help them. I have mentored many kids in the outdoors, and it is an honor to know that their parents trusted me with their kids.

I believe we need more vocational programs and I have been studying the different programs offered by other school systems and I am trying to get ideas from kids, tradesmen, and employers about the pluses and minuses of each program. The input of our kids and administration is very important to the development of a successful vocational program. Great ideas are in the works and hopefully can be put into our schools for our kids.

Knight: I am a Christian, a mother, the wife of a farmer and I have always been a Republican. I have worked full-time in Radiology for over 15 years as an MRI technologist. I am married to Robert Knight, and we have three children. I have strong conservative values and stand up against liberal, progressive ideals, and policies could affect our children.

I have experience on the board, experience in business, and experience raising and teaching children. I will work with other board members and the superintendent to help Stokes County Schools continue to improve the education we offer to our children. I have been very honored to serve on the Board of Education for the past three years and hope I will be given the opportunity to continue my work for Stokes County Schools.

Marshall: I was a leader on the ball field, in the classroom, and at the workplace. I have always been a winner. I hope that my competitive spirt will inspire our students to excel in everything they choose to do. I will be the modern voice on the school board that will give our students the best chance to succeed in the coming future. Consider this…think about how many times you have had to ask your children how to navigate the smart tv or enlist their help when trying to find an app on your phone. I’m in touch with that generation.

Robertson: I was born and raised in Stokes County. I was educated at South Stokes High School and Appalachian State University. I am a lifelong Republican and president of the Stokes County Republican Men’s Club. I serve on the Board of Piedmont Triad Regional Development Corporation. I was licensed as a General Contractor in 1995 and founded Robertson Builders, LLC. I have built over 100 custom homes for clients all over Stokes and Forsyth County. I was licensed as a Home Inspector in 2004 and perform home inspections in the private sector for real estate transactions. Before my current career as a home builder and home inspector, I was a real estate broker and worked in sales with National Health Laboratories.

I am married to Lisa Clark Robertson and we have one daughter, Lizzy, a sophomore at West Stokes High School. Lisa has been involved in PTO, Girl Scouts, 4-H Clubs and is co-treasurer for the West Stokes Band Boosters. She has won numerous cooking contests and blue ribbons at the fair. Lizzy is a great student, loves her beagle Delilah and plays in the marching band. Lizzy has been a Girl Scout, earning her Silver Award, and member of the 4paws 4-H club. We are very blessed to have Lizzy as our daughter.

My parents are Buster and Barbara Robertson. They are the best parents anyone could ask for. They have taught me the true meaning of unconditional love, respect, and hard work. My dad, Buster, was a Stokes County Commissioner for 16 years. He taught me that once elected, you are there to serve all the citizens of the county.

If elected I promise to serve all citizens of Stokes County with honesty and respect. I would appreciate your vote on March 3.

Tedder: Stokes County Schools has diverse, dedicated and driven employees. Our teachers, staff, and administrators are critical to our success as an educational system. I go to them. I was one of them. I listen to them. I get their input. I assimilate their knowledge and experience and use what they tell me to make sound policy and clear direction for the future of Stokes County Schools.

I am not a parent. What I can tell you is that my students filled that void for me. They are the reason I wanted to run for office. They brought a profound purpose to my life. They taught me more than I taught them. I want to give back to them, their children and generations to come.

Over the years, they taught me that the only constant is change. You can make the best of plans but always expect the unexpected. Know that each day you need to be prepared to handle whatever comes your way. They taught me that by simply taking the time to say, “Hey, how are you doing today?” can be a game changer in the life of a child. This is all you have to do to make a positive difference in the life of a student who needs you to be their person. They taught me to be resilient and to persevere. The struggles some of my students face in their daily lives is unimaginable. To see them overcome and share in their successes, still today, is the most rewarding experience you can have as an educator. It is moments like these that make this worth doing.