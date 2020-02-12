Democrats to hold precinct meetings this Saturday

The Stokes County Democratic Party has scheduled these precinct organizational meetings for this Saturday: Chestnut Grove and Mount Olive: 1 p.m., Mount Olive Elementary School; East Walnut Cove, West Walnut Cove, and Pine Hall: 10 a.m., Walnut Cove Library conference room; Francisco: 1 p.m., Francisco Community Building; Sandy Ridge and Mitchell: 2 p.m., Sandy Ridge Community Building; East King, West King, and Mizpah: 1 p.m., Poplar Springs Elementary School; Pinnacle and Flinty Knoll: 3:30 p.m., Pinnacle School; Danbury and Lawsonville: 11 a.m., Danbury Fire Department; Germanton and Wilson Store: 10 a.m., Germanton Elementary School.