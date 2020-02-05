Local bluegrass programs receive grant

Stokes County Arts Council is the recepient of a project grant from the the IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Foundation, one of eight bluegrass programs grant winners that span the United States and the Czech Republic.

“We’re proud to announce a diverse list of recipients for 2020 which will support bluegrass education, historic preservation and leadership development programs for both young people and adults across the globe,” said IBMA board chair Fred Bartenstein. “We are grateful to our donors, whose generosity has made it possible to award grants to these very deserving programs.”

Stokes Junior Mountain Music is a weekly program providing free and reduced-fee group music instruction to students in grades 4-6 on mandolin, fiddle, banjo, guitar and bass. The program currently has 42 students. Instruction takes place three nights a week at The Arts Place and at Mount Olive Elementary School.

Third Saturday Grass is a monthly concert series celebrating Stokes County and North Carolina’s bluegrass musical past and present. Local and regional bluegrass bands are featured, with opening music provided by Stokes Junior Mountain Music student ensembles.

The project, which began in January, will address a priority need for preserving Stokes County’s bluegrass heritage (artists originally from the area include Alan Bibey, Ronnie Bowman and Lou Reid), with instruction for the next generation of bluegrass musicians. The IBMA Foundation grant will help grow participation.

The IBMA Foundation supports programs and initiatives fostering the growth of bluegrass music. The Foundation helps donors create a legacy for future generations of musicians and fans by connecting resources to projects that focus on bluegrass music-related arts and culture, education, literary work, and historic preservation