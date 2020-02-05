Fighting hunger with more than food in Stokes County

Captions: At the East Stokes Outreach Ministry in Walnut Cover, client Shawn Mitchell picks out a veggie tray and other cold foods she can bring home. - East Stokes Outreach Ministry Volunteer Allen Sorrell of Walnut Cove bags food for a client on Friday at the nonprofit organization’s office in Walnut Cove. -

Amanda Dodson, executive director of East Stokes Outreach Ministry, said the need for food assistance in the eastern part of Stokes County has also grown exponentially in the past 10 years.

“In 2007, we served about 5,300 individuals, and in 2017, it jumped to almost 10,000,” Dodson said. “And we’re steadily staying around the 10,000 mark.”

In 2018, East Stokes Outreach Ministry provided food assistance to 9,915 people, which equates to 3,900 families.

“The need is there,” Dodson said. “We’ve been settling in around 9,000 to 10,000 individuals served every year.”

Dodson, who joined the nonprofit eight months ago, has noticed common threads among the ministry’s clients.

“The stories really do have a similar thread, and that is we have a lot of young mothers that are single mothers who are working a job — it’s possibly a minimum wage job, and they just can’t make ends meet,” Dodson said. “Another issue is we have a big elderly population in Stokes County and these folks — a lot of them have worked their whole career at a job and at the end, they just don’t have a lot to show for it.”

Similar to Lot 2540, East Stokes Outreach Ministry operates a thrift store at its Walnut Cove facility as a revenue stream to support their operations.

“Everything that comes through the thrift store benefits our food pantry, so we have that as a resource,” Dodson said.

“We also have churches, so we do have great partnerships that make it easier for us. There still is always a need. We could always do more.”

In an effort to expand the nonprofit’s reach, East Stokes Outreach Ministry, in partnership with Stokes County Department of Social Services, utilizes a web-based collaborative software program called Charity Tracker to make more efficient use of resources to better serve their clients.

“That is helpful for us to kind of see where our clients are going, when they’re going and what time and that kind of thing, but I think we could do a better job working together,” Dodson said.

Transportation for folks in rural counties like Stokes and Rockingham always presents a barrier to combating food insecurity.

Stokes county is just west of Rockingham County and is similarly sandwiched between the Piedmont Triad and the Virginia line. Parts of Stokes County are mountainous, due to the isolated Sauratown Mountain range, well southeast of the main Blue Ridge line. The terrain creates challenges in accessing different parts of the county.

“Transportation is huge,” Dodson said. “That is one of the things I didn’t realize until I came here. We have so many clients that want to come, but they just don’t have a way to get here.”

The Yadkin Valley Economic Development District offers limited bus service in Walnut Cove, but Dodson said it’s simply not enough to meet her clients’ needs.

If people without access to their own vehicle can somehow find a way to make it to the ministry, they struggle to find a way home.

Bolden described a similar challenge with transportation in Reidsville. She arrives at work and finds clients who have been waiting for hours due to a lack of transportation options.

“They’re coming here on bicycles,” she said.

“You have a few of them that are catching that Skat Bus, or they have to get a ride with someone else, or they’re walking from the other side of town just to be the first in line.”

Being able to get to a food relief agency is just part of the problem. Getting home with needed supplies may be even more difficult.

“Our issue is we have a lot of people that walk in, and once they get here, they have six or seven or eight packs (of food) to take with them, so that’s a challenge for them,” said Dodson in Walnut Cove.

“A lot of time they’re asking for rides in our parking lot, which breaks my heart, but I don’t have the volunteers to say, ‘Take that person home.’ So transportation is a huge challenge.”

On a bustling Friday afternoon at Lot 2540 in Madison in western Rockingham County, Marty Roberts, the nonprofit organization’s executive director, led an informal tour through the vast facility — formerly a Food Lion grocery store — which provides food relief and other services in the region.

Ample floor space is taken up by the nonprofit’s thrift store, which underscores Lot 2540’s focus on sustainability.

“We’re constantly getting furniture donations, cleaning them up and repurposing them,” Roberts said.

The revenue generated by thrift-store sales provides roughly 60 percent of the overall budget for Lot 2540, Roberts said.

Toward the rear of the facility, he stopped to address three volunteers working in the Community Café — the heart of Lot 2540’s food assistance operation. The café routinely serves more than 1,300 free meals a month, Wednesday through Saturday, to those in need in the rural region, north of Piedmont Triad, along the Virginia line.

“The Community Café is foundational because it’s where we break bread together,” Roberts said.

“It’s where we sit down and have time with our clients — it’s outside of services because we don’t believe the Community Café is a service. We just believe it’s doing life together.”

Food assistance is merely the first step on the road to self-reliance at the faith-based Lot 2540, Roberts said.

“When we find someone who is seeking help — let’s say we’ve stabilized them physically and helped encourage them and they want to be productive spiritually again, we’ll refer them back into a local church because they can receive some of the support they need not only spiritually but emotionally and physically,” he explained.

“We refer people into jobs through a staffing company we work with. We’re referring people into drug addiction services.”

Stokes resident Betty Mabe said she began working full time at age 16 as an inspector for a local textile mill and, after spending five decades in the workforce, still couldn’t make ends meet on her Social Security benefits.

“Through all my work I did from 16 years old until I retired at 67 — when I went out, my top pay was $12.25 an hour, but the Lord provided through all of it,” she said.

A single mother, Mabe raised two boys by herself and never needed to apply for food stamps. But once she began relying on retirement benefits as her sole source of income, Mabe eventually had to seek food assistance.

When she first visited Lot 2540, Mabe said she was touched by the faith-based approach of Roberts and his staff. Mabe now volunteers at the nonprofit three days a week.

