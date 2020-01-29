10 arrested in Sheriff’s sweep

Samantha Bates - Mike Boles - David Bowers - Shannon Bullins - - Benny Canez - - Codie Collins - - Matthew Crouch - - Brandy Giacopelli - - Jacon Harris - - Angela Mullins - -

Recovery of drugs and stolen property – along with 10 arrests – are the results of a series of search warrants executed over the past two months.

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division along with the Stokes County Special Investigations Division, with assistance from the Surry County Sheriff’s office Narcotic’s Division, Mount Airy Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s office, and Winston-Salem Police Department has conducted search warrants at multiple locations throughout both Stokes, Surry and Forsyth counties.

Crime Stoppers reports along with calls from concerned citizens and mulitiple agencies working together helped solve these cases, the Sheriff’s office said. Numerous cases involving breaking and enterings into homes, motor vehicles and outbuildings in the Germanton area were solved along with cases in Surry County and Mount Airy.

Several individuals have been arrested for numerous charges including felony drug possession to breaking and entering along with possession of stolen property and probation violations.

property recovered ranged from firearms, hand tools, weedeaters, chainsaws, utility trailer, labtops, tablets, TVs, wallets and purses.

Most of the persons charged are repeat offenders, according to a news release.

There are more arrests to come in the following weeks associated with these cases, law enforcement officials said.

“I’m proud of all of our detectives and deputies who worked a lot of hours to solve these cases,” said Sheriff Mike Marshall. “drug crimes and property crimes are often related. Investigations can take time and this operation proves that it’s worth the extra time put in. I want to thank the other agencies who assisted as well.”

Search warrants were conducted at: 1055, 1065 and 1066 Alamo Drive, 1120 Lacy Lane, 1070 Sapp Dr.ive and 516 Mcalster Street, all in Walnut Cove, 1397 Kiger Road in Germanton, and 122 Willis Road, Mount Airy.

The following persons were charged:

Angela Denise Mullins, 45, Walnut Cove, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining drug dwelling, possession marijuana Up to ½-ounce, posession drug paraphernalia, possession of mmarijuana paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $60,000.

David Bowers, 58, Walnut Cove, possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining drug dwelling, possession of marijuana Up to ½-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $40,000.

Benny Anthony Canez, 34, Walnut Cove, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent sell and deliver Schedule II (morphine), possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), felony maintaining drug dwelling, possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. His bond was $120,000.

Shannon Diann Bullins, 36, of Walnut Cove, charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining drug dwelling, possession of marijuana Up to ½-ounce, two counts of possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (clonazapam and tramadol), possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Jacob Emory Harris, 28, Walnut Cove, 11 counts of breaking and entering, 11 counts of larceny after breaking and entering 11, 12 counts of possession of stolen goods 12, felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of midemeanor possession of stolen goods. Harris’ bond was set at $350,000.

Codie Lee Collins, 23, no address, 11 counts of breaking and entering, 11 counts of larceny after breaking and entering, 12 counts of possession of stolen goods, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. Bond was $300,000. He was also served with probation warrants.

Michael Lee Boles, 47, of Germanton, three counts of breaking and entering, nine counts of larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts possession of stolen goods, attempted breaking and entering, seven counts breaking and entering motor vehicle, two counts possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon, financial card theft, two counts of financial card faud, two counts of identity theft, 3 counts injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny. His bond was $120,000, and Boles was also served with probation warrants.

Samantha Jeanette Bates, 32, no address, seven counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, 9 counts larceny after breaking and entering eight counts possession of stolen goods, three counts, breaking and entering, two counts possession of stolen firearm, attempted breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of firearm, two counts of injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny. Her bond was $120,000. She was also served with outstanding warrants.

Matthew Mark Crouch, 42, Mount Airy, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining drug dwelling, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods 2 counts, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $150,000.

Brandy Kay Giacopelli, 40, no address, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $2,500.

