Sheriff’s Report

Elizabeth Jane Whitaker, 52, of Pinnacle, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on Jan. 14. Her trial date is Feb. 4.

Donna Jane Boyles, 49, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Jan. 14 for failure to appear in court. Her bond is $7,500 and her new court date is Feb. 3.

Cindy Darlene Moore, 37, of Conover, was arrested on Jan. 14 for one count of misdemeanor larceny. Her trial date is March 17.

Shannon Diann Bullins, 36, of Walnut Cove, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances on Jan. 13. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she has a Feb. 19 trial date.

Kenneth M Kelly, 69, of Westfield, was arrested Jan. 13 for assault on a government official. His bond was $5,000 and he has a trial date of Feb. 25.

Waylon Samuel Whisenhunt, 19, of Tobaccoville, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 13. His bond was $2,000 and he has a trial date of March 16.

Chase Daniel Brown, 19, of King, was charged on Jan. 13 with larceny, possession of stolen goods, and for failure to appear on a pervious charge. Her bond was set at $7,500 and he has a trial date of Feb. 26.

Marvin Robert James, 25, of King, was arrested Jan. 13 for two felony counts of failure to appear, one in Stokes County and one in Surry County. His bond was $10,000 and he has a Feb. 3 court appearance in Dobson.

Christopher Daniel McKoin, 36, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Jan. 13 for failure to appear. His bond was $50 and he has a trial date of Feb. 20.

Treva Dawn Fitzgerald, 42, of Mount Airy, was charged with concealment of goods, a misdemeanor, at the Dollar General store in Germanton on Jan. 11. Her court date was Jan. 14.

Keijuan Mantese Paylor, 29, of Durham, was arrested on Jan. 11 for failure to appear on previous charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer. His court date is Feb. 11.

Etta Mae Briggs, 38, of Danbury, was charged on Jan. 11 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Her trial date is Feb. 12.

Marshall Jerome Edwards, 19, of King, was charged Jan. 10 with two counts of failure to appear in court on previous charges. His bond was set at $365, and his trial date is Jan. 27.

Lori Dee Hicks, 45, of King, was arrested on Jan. 9 for assault on a government official and assault while driving with serious injury. Her bond was set at $2,000 and her court date is Feb. 4.

Taylor Brianne Willard, 26, of Rural Hall, was arrested for failure to appear in court in Forsyth County. Her bond was set at $1,000 and she had a Jan. 21 court appearance in Winston-Salem.

Jade Matthew Thomas, 44, of Lawsonville, was arrested on Jan. 9 for possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, all misdemeanors. His bond was $3,500 and his trial date is Feb. 4.

Kenneth Tyler Blackburn, 28, of King, was charged on Jan. 8 with failure to appear. His bond was $300 and he has a Feb. 26 court date.

Jessica Lynn Bowman, 21, of Germanton, was arrested on Jan. 8 for failure to appear. Her bond was $300 and she has a Feb. 17 court appearance.

Andrea Ann Mullins, 29, of Mount Airy, was arrested for failure to appear on Jan. 8. Her bond was $1,000 and she has a Feb. 17 court date.

Trista Michelle Beamer Whitaker, 35, of Mount Airy, was arrested for failure to appear on Jan. 8. Bond was set at $2,000 and she has a Feb. 12 court appearance.

Zachary Andrew Tucker, 35, of King, was arrested Jan. 8 on two misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering. He has a Feb. 10 trial date.

Jonathan Reid Tucker, 35, King, was arrested Jan. 8 on two misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering. He has a Feb. 10 trial date.

Marilyn Ann Neal, 58, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear on Jan. 8. Bond was set at $1,000 and she has a Feb. 25 trial date.

David Patrick Johnson, 31, of Mayodan, was charged Jan. 8 with misdemeanor possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He has a trial date of Feb. 18.

Kathleen Morton Manuel, 60, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Jan. 8 for misdemeanor assault on a government official and resisting an officer. Her bond was $500 and she has a Feb. 18 court date.

Michael Lee Boles, 43, of Germanton, was arrested Jan. 7 on multiple felony charges: two counts of breaking and entering, six counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, seven counts of possession of stolen goods, three counts of injury to real property, attempted breaking and entering, financial card fraud, and identity theft. Bond was set at $50,000 and he had a court date of Jan. 8.

Kevin Bradley Sumner, 36, of Mount Airy, was arrested on Jan. 2 for felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $25,000. His court dates were Jan. 5 and Jan. 8.

The Breeze Thru store in Germanton reported a robbery of a 20-ounce Coke by a man brandishing a firearm on Jan. 15.

Several electronic items including a flat-screen TV were reported stolen from a home on Fulp Road in Walnut Cove on Jan. 15.

Theft of a trailer and other items was reported on Jan. 13 from a residence in Danbury.

A men’s mountain bike valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from a carport in King on Jan. 13.

A package containing jewelry was reported stolen from an apartment in King on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 13, there was a report of a patient at Life Brite Hospital in Danbury assaulting a hospital staff member.

Someone stole items from an unsecured outbuilding at a home on Highway 89 in Walnut Cove, according to a report filed Jan. 12. Reportedly taken were two chainsaws, a flat-screen TV and three computer tablets.

Deputies reported the theft of a number of items at the Dollar General in Pinnacle on Jan. 9.

A burgundy Mercury Montigo was reported stolen from a home in Pinnacle on Jan. 8. The vehicle was valued at $6,000.

Breaking and entering of an outbuilding was reported Jan. 8 at a home in Walnut Cove. Among the items taken were a riding lawn mower valued at $2,500, two backpack leaf blowers, a weed-eater and a tool box.