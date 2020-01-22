Public hearing set for coal ash removal

William Barber III (center) speaks during a memorial service for Danielle Bailey-Lash at Rising Star Baptist Church in Walnut Cove last Saturday. The event was also a victory celebration for the recent coal ash decision. Bailey-Lash was very active in the fight against coal ash pollution in the area. Also pictured, from left, Tracy Brown Edwards, Rev. Greg Hairston, Kim Porter, Caroline Armijo, David Hairston and Amy Adams. All paid tribute to Bailey-Lash, who died in December. -

BELEWS CREEK — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has scheduled a public hearing for Stokes County residents to speak to the recent decision to excavate the coal ash deposit at the Belews Creek Steam Station and store it in a safer manner.

The meeting will be held on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at Walnut Creek Elementary School. The two-part session will start with a presentation to provide information and answer questions, immediately followed by a public hearing to record public comments.

Two weeks ago Duke Energy and the DEQ announced an agreement to put nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six facilities, including Belews Creek, into lined landfills. The settlement also includes the company’s Allen, Cliffside, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro sites.

Under this settlement with community and environmental groups, Duke Energy agreed to drop its appeal and will move forward with excavation plans at the Belews Creek Steam Station and the other facilities.

The 270-acre basin at Belews Creek currently holds just under 12 million tons of coal ash.

“The current coal ash basin at the plant will be removed to a new lined landfill, located partially within the footprint of the (current) basin and adjacent to Pine Hall Road,” accord to a Duke Energy release. “The landfill would rise approximately 125 feet above Pine Hall Road. Post-excavation, the Basin site will resemble the land’s valley shape before the Basin was created. Soil will be graded to restore contours for stormwater flows, then planted with native grasses for erosion control. The existing Basin dam will be removed, replaced by a small retention dam for stormwater management. Stormwater flows will then make their way to the Dan River.”

The plan estimates that “excavating the ash basin would require 11 years to move the ash to a new lined landfill within plant property,” Duke Energy executive Paul Draovitch said in submitting the plans for state approval.

Coal ash is potentially harmful to human health and the environment because it contains trace amounts of heavy metals and additional substances including arsenic, lead, mercury, nickel, selenium, tin and others.

The six-facility cleanup will be the largest in the nation’s history.

