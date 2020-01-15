Power loss causes wastewater to enter Crooked Run Creek

The City of King had a discharge of untreated wastewater (combined with stormwater) on Jan. 9, of an estimated 13,500 gallons from “The Farm” pumping station at the end of Rolling Green Lane in the Farm Subdivision. This discharge occurred on this date and lasted approximately 4.5 hours. This discharge was caused by a power loss issue. The untreated wastewater spilled into Crooked Run Creek in the Yadkin River Basin.

This notice is required by NC General Statute Article 21, Chapter 143.215C.

For more information, contact Scott Barrow at 336-983-8265.