Photos from NC Vietnam vets to be offered Saturday

An artillery crew poses for the camera during a lull in combat in this photo from the book “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans.” - Author-photographer Martin Tucker will be at The Arts Place in Danbury Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. -

DANBURY — A Vietnam-era U.S. Navy veteran and award-winning photojournalist will present his new book, “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans — The Memories They Brought Home” this Saturday afternoon.

Martin Tucker will present some of those stories and be available to sign copies of the book at The Arts Place, beginning at 3 p.m.

The photographer grew up in Winston-Salem and was drafted in 1967. He decided to enlist in the Navy.

“I was stationed at the Charleston Naval Base and worked in the Personnel Office,” he said. “It was a major staging area for sailors and marines departing for and returning from Vietnam and I came in contact with a lot of them. I actually drove a bus back and forth to the airport so I heard a lot of stories.”

After his Navy service Tucker lived in Los Angeles for eight years and was a photographer for newspapers and magazines. He returned to North Carolina in 2004 and took a position as the head of photography at the Sawtooth School in Winston-Salem. That’s where he created the original exhibit of 60 Vietnam veterans photographs, “A Thousand Words: Photographs by Vietnam Veterans.”

“When it started traveling, (Stokes County Arts Council Director) Eddy McGee was instrumental in bringing the first display to King,” said Tucker. “I donated that original exhibition to the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh in 2017.”

That exhibit earned Tucker a Distinguished Service Award from the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

As a followup, Tucker decided to focus on the stories and photographs of North Carolina Vietnam vets.

“North Carolina is very veteran friendly and after I put fliers out looking for photographs they began to call. I’ve since looked at over 4,000 (photos) and they keep calling!”

The book has been very popular, often selling out in bookstores.

Tucker says he had a difficult time coming to terms with his military service and the war in Vietnam.

“I was one of the fortunate veterans who didn’t get orders to Vietnam and I hope the book is a way to pay back those who did the ‘heavy lifting.’ Because the war was so unpopular, it took me a long time to embrace my military service. After my discharge I wasn’t hired for jobs if I checked the ‘Veteran’ box on job applications. I’m proud of it now and honored to call so many of the men and women who served over there friends.”

Learn more about Tucker at his website, http://martintuckerphotography.com/.

