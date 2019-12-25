Census Bureau is hiring for 2020 count

While the holiday season is a time when people slow down, the U.S. Census Bureau is moving full steam ahead. With the 2020 Census fast approaching, the agency is recruiting now for 2020 Census jobs.

Census taker positions provide the perfect opportunity for students, retirees, and part-time or seasonal workers to earn some extra income while helping their community. Pay varies from $13.50 to $22 per hour, depending on where the candidate lives. These positions offer flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks.

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how public funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads, and more.

For more information, visit www.census.gov.