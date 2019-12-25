Immediate openings available in Pre-K program

The Stokes Partnership for Children has immediate openings available in Stokes County’s NC Pre-K program for eligible 4-year-olds.

Any child who turned 4 on or before Aug. 31, 2019, may be eligible to attend pre-k from January until the end of the school year. There is no charge to families for children who qualify. Visit www.stokespfc.com for more information or contact Shannon Cox at 336-985-2676.

There is limited availability at Walnut Cove Elementary and Poplar Springs Elementary. A child does not have to live in the school’s district to attend pre-k.