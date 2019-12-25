Wake Forest offers Lifelong Learning courses for Spring term

Wake Forest University’s Office of Continuing Studies announces Lifelong Learning Courses for the Spring term which begins in January. Offered at various times of the day and evening and in several venues, this lineup will cover exciting and timely topics. These personal enrichment courses provide the opportunity for students to learn from and interact with Wake Forest’s faculty. Sessions are typically six-weeks in length meeting once a week for two hours.

Three Spring Lifelong Learning courses will explore cultural influences that helped shape our state. North Carolina was once the homeland of several indigenous nations. Some were descendants of aboriginal origins, some descendants of native North Americans who chose to, or were forced to come here. Today, our state remains “home” to many of these indigenous peoples, as well as representatives of many other nations who chose to make this their new homeland. Native North Carolina History with Dr. Cynthia Kasee will explain the intersecting histories of these nations and fascinating insights into America’s history of Indigenous relations, as well as efforts by Native nations to take their history (and future) into their own hands.

Carolina in my Mind: Music of North Carolina taught by Kate Storhoff, musicologist, features the music of North Carolina, primarily the blues, jazz, folk, bluegrass, country, and other popular music of the twentieth century. From the iconic guitar-picking of the Piedmont blues to the funky grooves of the Kinston musicians who helped shape James Brown’s sound, we will discuss this music in the context of race, gender, and other social issues. We will explore how North Carolina has shaped the sound of several of the most iconic musicians, including Etta Baker, John Coltrane, Earl Scruggs, Nina Simone, and James Taylor, and discover how their legacy lives on in the music of contemporary artists like Rhiannon Giddens.

A third course stays in North Carolina. More Fun than a Yacht: Model Farms and Country Estates in the Early 20th Century with Phil Archer, deputy director at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, will explore how Betsy Main Babcock was influenced by the tradition of Anglo-Irish country houses and American colonial plantations, with extensive pleasure grounds, landscaped parks and farming operations as she planned her country estate. Reynolds fashioned the Reynolda farming complex as an aesthetic showplace with scientifically-advanced agricultural experiment stations. Jack London and Henry Francis du Pont were also among the builders of elaborate, status-confirming farms that were entwined with larger progressive causes of updating agricultural practices and elevating rural life above the benighted drudgery of traditional farming. This course will explore commonalities between the estates, the interrelations of their owners, and the fates of properties once planned and developed as idealized farms, fitted with palaces for pigs and condominiums for cows.

African Art Worldwide taught by Dr. Andrew Gurstelle, Academic Director of Wake Forest University’s Museum of Anthropology, provides an introduction to the visual arts of Africa with an emphasis on how these works relate to global exchanges, movements, and diaspora. Every class features authentic artworks from the WFU Museum of Anthropology collections for close-up inspection. Topics include specific cultures (Yoruba, Kuba, Zulu, Maasai, Tuareg, etc.) as well as mediums and materials (sculpture in wood, beadwork, ceramics, textiles, etc.). Big ideas include the social contexts of art, deep history and archaeology, aesthetic choices and traditions, and the influence of African art elsewhere in the world.

Florence: The City, its People, and its Art with Dr. Bernadine Barnes, Professor of Art, will focus on the city of Florence before, during and beyond the Renaissance. Exploring how Florence became such a center of art and culture – looking in-depth at the works of art and architecture that were most prominent. Participants will be encouraged to try to imagine how people of the time interacted with the works, and how artists responded to political, religious and social developments.

Timely in its topic, Tariffs, Tradewars, and the Global Economy taught by John Dalton, Professor of Economics, will provide an overview of the economics of international trade. The content of the course will cover four main areas: 1) the patterns of international trade in the data, 2) the theory of international trade, 3) the design and use of different trade policies, and 4) the effects of trade policies on the economy. As the course evolves, we will give increasing attention to real-world examples, both historical and contemporary. Most of the discussion will center around the United States, but examples from the global economy will also be featured.

For more information about dates and times of the courses or to register, visit lifelongwake.wfu.edu or contact Mimi Komos, komosmd@wfu.edu 0r 336-758-5232.