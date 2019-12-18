Board hears opinions straight from the students

Ms. Booe’s Civics class from South Stokes attended last week’s Board of Education town hall at the Library in Walnut Cove. -

WALNUT COVE – The last of three town hall-style meetings sponsored by the Board of Education last Thursday night was different from the other gatherings but in a good way. A South Stokes High School class was present as part of an assignment, giving the School Board members plenty of actual students to quiz about what’s good and what’s bad in the schools.

About two dozen students from Meredith Booe’s Civics and Economics class were present at the Public Library. Most were seniors with an eye toward college. But they provided the Board and the school administrators there with an instant focus group.

Another guest got the ball rolling with some very positive comments about her Stokes County education. Nicole Rogers, daughter of Board member Mike Rogers, is a senior at Wake Forest who will enroll in medical school after graduation.

“I felt very prepared for college and I credit that to a lot of great teachers at South,” she said.

Rogers also took online classes through N.C. School of Science and Math, but called that a “very small part of my education.” She was also able to take high school-level Latin while still in middle school, which took care of her foreign language requirement and freed up time for additional courses while at South Stokes.

“I challenged myself,” Nicole Rogers said, “and took about every AP (Advanced Placement) course that was offered. The opportunity was there.”

Lisa Moore, principal at London Elementary School, has two kids in college and said they also felt well-prepared to make the transition from high school.

“When I was a student at North,” Moore said, “we had several college students come in and be a panel to speak to all the seniors about what college was like. It was very meaningful for us.”

Superintendent of Stokes County Schools Dr. Brad Rice related a conversation he had just had with his daughter who is a freshman in her first semester of college.

“She told us that in many ways college is easier (than high school),” Rice said, “but the difference is that she has much more time to do the work. She finishes classes at 2 (p.m.), does her homework until 5, has dinner and then has her evenings free. She’s not used to that.”

Students were in agreement: some kind of seminar on time-management organized by the school Board would be beneficial.

Students liked the Chromebook computers they received (the class of 2020 will be the first to complete high school who had Chromebooks from the start of their high school years). They liked the variety of AP courses, being able to take cooperative courses at Forsyth Tech, and liked the plans for new trades programs at the Stokes Campus of FTCC. They seemed very interested in a “first responders” course for fire/emergency medical/law enforcement training. Several are taking advantage of the internship program managed for the schools by David Martin.

As for shortcomings, there were not many mentioned. One FFA student said that their equipment was old and not functioning and appealed for help in that area\.

There was talk about ADM – Average Daily Membership – a formula used by the schools to determine enrollment figures. “More students mean more state and federal money which means more teachers and more courses offered,” said Dr. Rice.

Mike Rogers pointed out that overall enrollment at the 19 county schools has slipped from 7,200 in 2010 to about 5,900 today.

There was talk about homeschooling, although there were no parents or students present who homeschool. Several students relayed stories about friends who did their schoolwork beyond the public school setting.

“This meeting may not have accomplished the initial intent, but it turned out better than expected,” said Katie Tedder of the school board. “It was a reassurance that the schools in Stokes County are doing great things. Together we are not only teaching the academics, we are teaching them to be good people.”

“We’re just here to help you guys,” Mike Rogers said to the students as a summation. “Y’all have voices and we have ears.”