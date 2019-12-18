Cars sustain extensive damage

A major wreck at the intersection of Highway 8 and Brook Cove Road backed up traffic for quite a while Friday at about 6 p.m. The Nissan (pictured) driven by Gail Freeman Jones of Walnut Cove was traveling north on Highway 8 when a Jeep driven by Anthony Adam Cecil of Germanton ran the stop sign on Brook Cove Road and was hit on the driver’s side. Both drivers were transmitted to local hospitals. Cecil was issued a citation for stop sign violation.

Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News

