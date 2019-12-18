The Food Lion on Highway 66 hosted Poplar Springs Elementary for a Food Lion Family Math Night. Around 80 students worked with their families to solve math problems with Food Lion as their classroom. Goody bags, gift card prizes, cupcakes, juice, and water were shared by Food Lion. Special thanks to Dan Hodges, Customer Service Manager at Food Lion, for coordinating this event. - Students took math they learned in the classroom and applied it to real-world math in the grocery store. Grade-specific math tasks included first graders estimating and weighing produce, third graders finding arrays in product packaging, and fourth and fifth graders creating a healthy meal on a budget. -

