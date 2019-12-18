90 years gone

The Lawson family is buried together in the small Browder family cemetery near the intersection of Highway 8 and Brook Cove Road. The Browders had been landlords to the Lawsons before the family moved to a farm on Brook Cove Road and donated the plot in their own cemetery. - The small cabin where the murders took place was finally torn down in the 1980s. In the years immediately after the tragedy, it was a tourist attraction with 25-cent admission. - Charlie Lawson packed up the whole family to Winston-Salem just two weeks before Christmas to buy everyone new clothes and then pose for this photo. - A collage of images from the iconic family photo and markers in the cemetery is on display above the present-day Madison Dry Goods store, where the bodies were taken to be embalmed on Dec. 26, 1929. - - Author Trudy Smith helped her father write the book “White Christmas/Bloody Christmas” about the Lawson murders, then followed up several years later with a greatly expanded second book, “The Meaning of Our Tears.” - -

GERMANTON – Christmas Day next week will mark the 90th anniversary of the saddest day in Stokes County history.

It’s probably the biggest news event in the county’s history as well, making the front page of The New York Times and probably every other newspaper in the nation. Books, documentaries, plays, podcasts and even a ballad recorded by the Stanley Brothers have all been devoted to that tragic day.

It’s a day that people don’t want to talk about, and can’t stop talking about.

The sad thing is that if it happened today, we might think “oh, how terrible” and move along to the next tragedy. Such mass killings have become commonplace. But 90 years ago, it ripped the very fabric of the rural Stokes County community.

The facts of the crime are pretty straightforward. December 25, 1929 was bitterly cold and saw six to eight inches of snow on the ground. Tobacco farmer Charlie Lawson of Brook Cove Road sent his eldest son to the store in Germanton – to buy ammunition, ironically – and then proceeded to systematically murder all the other members of his family: Wife Fannie, daughters Marie, 17, Carrie, 12, Maybell, 7 and four-month-old baby Mary Lou, sons James, 4, and Raymond, 2. The killed then carefully positioned the victims’ heads on pillows and their hands crossed over their chests. Several hours later Charlie Lawson, 43, leaned back against a tree and used a forked stick to trigger a blast of his 12-gauge shotgun to his chest.

The bodies were removed and eventually embalmed at Yelton’s on Murphy Street in Madison because their number overwhelmed the Walnut Cove funeral home. The funeral at a small cemetery not far from the crime scene attracted thousands of people and was the largest event in the county until very recent times. Souvenir hunters began picking the bloody house clean, prompting Charlie’s brother Marion Lawson to rope off the property and begin charging admission, something that seems incredibly ghoulish to our modern sensibilities.

That the crime was premeditated also seems certain. Two weeks before Christmas he took the whole family into Winston-Salem, told everyone to pick out new clothes, then had everyone wear them to pose for a family photo. On Christmas Eve Charlie went to his bank and withdrew the rest of his money, which was around $60. It was found in his pocket and helped pay the funeral costs.

But the larger question – why? – remains ever elusive. Charlie Lawson took that answer away with his suicide. Two notes found in his pockets were simply fragments of unfinished sentences and only tantalize us further. Rumors abound of incest and the scandal of a pregnant Marie about to bear her father’s child. The year had been especially dry so maybe the reasons were financial; it was the gathering storm of the Great Depression, after all. There are stories of Charlie injuring himself with a mattock to the head, and of odd behaviors in the months leading up to Christmas that could signal a brain injury or mental illness. An autopsy report also mentions that part of the brain was “underdeveloped.”

To pile on to the tragedy, Arthur the lone survivor, lost the farm despite his uncle’s efforts to raise money for him, took to the bottle and died in an auto accident at age 32, leaving a wife and four children. He was buried alongside the rest of his family.

Putting the story together

Trudy J. Smith says the title of her second book on the Lawson murders, “The Meaning of Our Tears,” was taken from the inscription on the family’s tombstone:

“Not now, but in the coming years, it will be a better land.

We’ll read the meaning of our tears and then sometime we’ll understand.”

“I always felt like that was a prophecy, that we’ll read the meaning instead of knowing… that something should be written.”

Last week Smith had a book-signing at Madison Dry Goods – site of the ground floor Penn Hardware store in 1929 that was below Yelton’s Funeral Parlor – for the second book, which is a expanded version of her first book, “White Christmas, Bloody Christmas.” In that book she basically helped her father, M. Bruce Jones, turn his research on the crime into a limited-printing paperback. That first book is long out of print but available on eBay and similar websites for hundreds of dollars. The second book is more than three times the size of the first.

Smith’s writing style is unique, part non-fiction and part novel, with imagined conversations based on many interviews, newspaper clippings, and a book called “A Child in the Midst” that was written by Charlie’s niece, Stella Lawson Boles.

“A lot of new information came out, things that were a mystery to us when we wrote the first book I was able to answer in the second book. Small tidbits of information come out all the time. But the first book has a mystique about it because it was the original.”

The book, Smith says, is “comprised of any many people’s small stories… no one person knew the entire story. But when you put all the different people’s voices together then it becomes a pretty complete story.”

One of the key elements of Smith’s second book seems to confirm the incest motive, from two separate sources who recounted that Marie had confided in them that she was pregnant. But Smith argues that was one of an almost a perfect storm of events leading up to the crime.

“This was a man who had complex problems, possibly mentally, but also physically,” she says. “The fact that the family was finding out about what was a scandal… Nobody really knows what he was thinking. That’s part of the interest in the story. You can read everything and kind of make up your own mind. Maybe it’s a combination of everything.

“Even that his brother made the house into a tourist attraction is a piece of history that’s a bizarre thing,” she adds. “It’s a story that is not easy to deal with, how to put all that happened in a book yet present it in a tasteful way. You can’t read the parts about the murder and not be struck by how horrible a tragedy it was.”

Smith says the lesson to take away 90 years later is simply that “humans are imperfect” and “violence isn’t a good way to solve problems.”

“People should remember these children were innocent. They did not get to live their lives and that’s why we commemorate them. They had a right to their lives and they didn’t get that.

“This also shows a lot about basic human nature, what he did and then how people behaved afterwards, the desire for souvenirs that forced Marion Lawson into cordoning it off and charging admission.”

Family roots run deep

Walnut Cove resident Deborah Hampton Michael has a close family connection to the murders. Her great-uncle Charlie Wade Hampton was dating Marie. Her grandmother was a close friend of Fannie’s, probably due to the fact that both had babies that summer. In fact, Martin said that the two women spent Christmas Eve together baking treats for the next day.

“Everyone went to Palmyra Methodist Church together,” she said. “They all lived within walking distance of the church and one another.

Michael says she found a lot of inaccuracies in the books, at least according to Hampton family lore. She brings up the raisin cake with a barnyard epithet. Most accounts, including Smith’s two books, tell the story of Marie baking a raisin cake on Christmas morning and the cake still sitting on the kitchen table amid all the carnage. It was left there for years, under glass, for the tourists to see, until Marion Lawson buried it after the tours stopped.

“My grandmother said Fannie baked the raisin cake on Christmas Eve,” Michael says. “It sat in a cake saver at their house for years; when my father left home to join the Air Force in 1946 it was still there. My grandmother later gave the cake to Arthur, and after he died they found it in a drawer.

While Michael finds a lot wrong in the books, she does agree with the incest motive. “I talked to my grandmother about it when I was an adult, and we both agreed that Marie is obviously pregnant in the famous family photo. My first thought was that it was Charlie Wade’s baby. But I asked my grandmother directly if Charlie Wade was the father and she said ‘absolutely not.’ She was it was Marie’s daddy’s baby. And my grandfather, Hillary Hampton, was quoted in the newspaper that the reason for the murders was ‘a family matter’ that he refused to comment about.”

Hillary, or “Hill” Hampton, found the bodies of Carrie and Maybell in the tobacco barn, and helped search for Charlie. “They tracked him until close to sunset, and then heard the blast of the gun because he was not far away.”

Michael doesn’t see anything positive in the story.

“It’s hard for me to reconcile that such a horrific act happened in this county I love, and that my family was involved in it,” Michaels says. “It was hard on my grandmother, who lived to be almost 101. She lost her friend overnight and she was traumatized by that.”

Last resting place?

The Browder Family Cemetery was established 20 years before the Lawsons arrived, but no matter how many Browders are laid to rest there, it will always be remembered as the place where the mass grave big enough for seven caskets – the baby was buried in her mother’s arms – was dug and filled in. It’s a sad place, isolated in a dark wood, with a chain barrier around it, at the end of a driveway marked by several “private property” signs. The curious still come, much to the annoyance of the neighbors, most likely, to see this famous little corner of Stokes County and wonder why a seemingly loving husband and father would cut short the lives of his entire family, and on what’s supposed to be the happiest day of the year. That’s something we will never know.

The Lawson family is buried together in the small Browder family cemetery near the intersection of Highway 8 and Brook Cove Road. The Browders had been landlords to the Lawsons before the family moved to a farm on Brook Cove Road and donated the plot in their own cemetery. The small cabin where the murders took place was finally torn down in the 1980s. In the years immediately after the tragedy, it was a tourist attraction with 25-cent admission. Charlie Lawson packed up the whole family to Winston-Salem just two weeks before Christmas to buy everyone new clothes and then pose for this photo. A collage of images from the iconic family photo and markers in the cemetery is on display above the present-day Madison Dry Goods store, where the bodies were taken to be embalmed on Dec. 26, 1929. Author Trudy Smith helped her father write the book "White Christmas/Bloody Christmas" about the Lawson murders, then followed up several years later with a greatly expanded second book, "The Meaning of Our Tears."

Anniversary of Lawson tragedy coming up next week

By Neill Caldwell neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com

Neill Caldwell can be reached at 336-591-2119 or neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com.

