Clerk made up robbery story, took money herself, Sheriff’s office says

On Nov. 19, at approximately 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 4 Brothers Convenient Store, at 1448 Perch Road, in response to reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies were told by the store clerk, Johnetta Mackey, that a male had come into the store and produced a handgun and demanded money. Mackey stated that the male left with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark sedan headed south on Perch Road.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence that the robbery did not take place and that the clerk had made up the incident, and had in fact stolen the money herself.

Mackey, 29, was charged with one count of filing a false police report, one count of obstructing and delaying a law enforcement officer, one count of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of embezzlement.

Mackey was taken to the Stokes County Magistrates office where she was placed under a $5,000.00 bond.

“Making a false report to law enforcement takes our resources away from real victims,” Sheriff Mike Marshall said. “I’m glad our detectives cleared this up pretty quickly.”