Candidate filing period begins Monday

Local candidate filing begins on Monday, Dec. 2, at noon, and ends on Friday, Dec. 20 at noon.

Below is a list of county offices that are on the ballot in 2020, as well as state legislature offices. The Board of Elections contest is now a partisan race.

A candidate must be a registered county voter affiliated with the same political party with which he or she intends to file, and be affiliated with that party for at least 90 days prior to the date the candidate files.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (nonpartisan) will take place later in 2020.

Office: Currently Held By: Length of Term:

County Commissioner (2 Seats) Jimmy Walker 4 Years

Ronnie Mendenhall 4 Years

Register of Deeds Brandon Hooker 4 Years

Board of Education (3 seats) Cheryl Knight 4 Years

Becky Boles 4 Years

Katie Tedder 4 Years

NC House-91st District Kyle Hall 2 Years

NC Senate-30th District Phil Berger 2 Years