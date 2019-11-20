Local 4-H members compete in Raleigh

Stokes County 4-H Livestock Team for the Judging competition – back row, from left: Amber Shutsky, Michelle Hartman, Erica Shutsky; front row: Maddie East, Emmersyn East, Coleman East, Eleanor Smothers and Hunter Smothers. - Stokes County 4-H Livestock Team in the Skillathon – back row, from left: Hunter Smothers, Erica Shutsky, Amber Shutsky, Michelle Hartman; front row: Eleanor Smothers, Emmersyn East, Maddie East, Coleman East. -

Eight Stokes County 4-H’ers recently attended the N.C. State Fair Livestock Judging and Skillathon Contest.

The livestock team had to place 12 classes of cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs, then deliver oral reasons on selected classes for the Livestock Judging Contest. For the Skillathon Contest, the team was evaluated on their livestock skill and knowledge through a written test and by identifying meat cuts, hay, breeds, feeds, and tools.

In the Livestock Contest, Emmersyn East received 6th in Cattle, 8th in Sheep and Swine, 2nd in Reasons and 6th Overall in the Junior division. Our Intermediate team, which consisted of Hunter Smothers, Eleanor Smothers, Coleman East, and Erica Shutsky, received 2nd in Sheep, 3rd in Goats and Cattle, 4th in Reasons and 4th Overall. Hunter Smothers was 3rd in Sheep, Eleanor Smothers received in 8th in Sheep and Coleman East received 10th in Cattle.

For the Skillathon contest, Emmersyn East received 4th in Quality Assurance, 3rd in Evaluation, 4th in Identification and 4th Overall. Maddie East received 5th in Quality Assurance, 10th in Evaluation, 6th in Identification and 8th Overall. Our Intermediate team, which consisted of Hunter Smothers, Coleman East, Michelle Hartman, and Erica Shutsky, received 3rd in Quality Assurance, 4th in Evaluation, 4th in Identification and 3rd Overall. Coleman East was 7th in Quality Assurance, 3rd in Evaluation, 10th in Identification and 8th Overall, while Hartman received 8th in Quality Assurance. Senior Individual Amber Shutsky received 7th in Evaluation.

For more information about Stokes County 4-H, contact 4-H Agent Taylor Furr at 336-593-8179, or visit go.ncsu.edu/stokescounty4-h.