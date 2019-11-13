Chamber has several upcoming events

The King Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Leader Banquet will be held tonight at Jefferson Christian Church, 8200 Jefferson Church Road. Rural Hall, 27045. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $38 for an individual, $260 for a table.

A number of business-related awards will be presented, including Business Leader of the Year, Retired Business Leader of the Year, the Better Business Innovation award, and the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award. One student from each of the county’s high schools will be awarded Future Business Leaders of the Year honors.

Then on Friday, the Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Quarter Auction” fundraiser at the Recreation Acres building on White Road. Tickets are $5 for the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the auction starts at 6:30.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Chamber and American Legion Post 290 will present a Community Festival and Veterans’ Ride at the American Legion Post on Main Street. There will be Breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m., food trucks and vendors, live music from the Stan Bobbitt Band, classic cars and a motorcycle ride at 10 a.m.

For details on any and all of these events, call the Chamber at 336-983-9308.