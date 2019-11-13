What’s Happening in Area Churches

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the church calendar must be submitted in writing. Information may be e-mailed to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday prior to publication. Items may be submitted two weeks prior to the event. Because of space limitations, some announcements may only appear the week of the event.

Nov. 16

St. Mary’s United Methodist Church 412 Hairston Street, Walnut Cove, is sponsoring a Brunswick stew from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Stew is $8 a quart. For more information or to pre-order, call 336-591-7333.

+++

Riverside Baptist Church will be selling Chicken Stew for $5 a quart. The stew will be ready by noon. To pre-order, call Trish at 336-871-4064 or Carolyn at 336-416-5785.

+++

King Moravian Church Women’s Fellowship Fall Bazaar will be held from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast (adults $8, ages 6-10 $3 and children under 5 eat free) and baked goods, raffle tickets, chicken pies and gently used Christmas and Moravian items will be available, and there will also be a silent auction. King Moravian is located at 237 West Dalton Road.

Nov. 17-21

Isom Baptist Church is holding a revival, with services at 6 p.m. Sunday night and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Brother Jerry Walker, pastor of Oak Level Baptist Church in Stokesdale, will be the speaker and there will be special singing each night. The church is located at 2651 Tuttle Road in Walnut Cove. For more information, call Pastor Wayne Marion at 336-591-4955.

Nov. 23

Palmyra United Methodist Women will be holding their Annual Breakfast and Bazaar from 8 a.m. until noon. (Breakfast will be served until 11 a.m.) Breakfast cost: adults $8; children 6-12 $4; and 5 and under eat free. The Church is located 5076 N.C. Highway 8 South. For more information call 336-591-3560.

+++

Kingswood United Methodist Church’s Bazaar will be held from 8-11 a.m. There will be cakes, breads, cookies, frozen soups, chicken salad, pimento cheese, casseroles, soups, chicken pies, apple pies, plus crafts and vendors. Breakfast will be served. The church is located at 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall.

Dec. 7

River’s Edge Gospel Church in Danbury will host an “Old-Time Gospel Sing” beginning at 6 p.m. Music will be by The Singing Revelations from Maxton. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807. The church is located at 118 Old Church Road.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible Worship and Praise every Wednesday night at the Germanton School from 6:30-8:15 p.m. All ages are welcome for Bible groups, prayer, missions, games, and crafts. A free meal is served. For more information, call(336)-416-9549.

+++

Trinity United Methodist Church, at 725 W. Dalton Road in King, holds a 10 a.m. Bible study at the church.

Every Thursday

Trinity United Methodist Church in King holds a Journey of Discovery Bible Study at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at the YMCA in King.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.

First Saturdays

Monthly gospel singings are held on the first Saturday of every month at 6 p.m. at River’s Edge Gospel Church, 118 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various groups and musicians will be featured from the surrounding area and beyond. A love offering will be taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.