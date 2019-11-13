Longtime firefighter, officer dies suddenly

William 'Johnny' Bennett -

KING — The tribune have poured in this week for William “Johnny” H. Bennett, who managed to be connected to a number of Stokes County agencies and offices during his lifetime. He died suddenly Saturday night of an apparent heart attack.

Bennett, 81, worked for Slate Funeral Home for more than a year and was a volunteer with the Sauratown Fire Department for more than 40 years, being honored as the Fireman of the Year in 2018. He was also a former chair of the department’s Board of Trustees.

The Stokes County native was retired as a Sergeant from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and had been employed part-time with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years, where he has served as a deputy, bailiff, and transport officer.

Bennett was also a very active member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church in Westfield, where he was chair of the Deacon Board. He had two children, Randy Bennett and Tammie Kiser, a grandchild, Samantha Ann Kiser, and two great-grandchildren, Gracie-Ann Kiser and Colby William Kiser. Bennett’s wife, Mary Ann Gibson Bennett, died in 2003.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Highway 66 South in King. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive, led by the Rev. Dean White. Interment will follow at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church.

