Sheriff’s Report

Paul Ray Collins, 42, of Pilot Mountain, was arrested on felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for drugs on Oct. 24. His bond was set at $60,000 and he has a Nov. 20 trial date.

Rebecca Gail Collins, 40, of Westfield, was charged Oct. 24 with violating a domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor, and given a trial date of Nov. 20. She was also arrested on Oct. 28 for failure to appear on a charge in Surry County. Her bond was $520 and she was given a Nov. 22 trial date for that charge.

Hannah Renee Holt, 20, of Lawsonville, was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor damage to personal property on Oct. 25. Her bond was set at $50,000 and she had a Oct. 28 court appearance.

Mitchell Eugene Lundsford, 50, of King, was charged on Oct. 26 for communicating threats, a misdemeanor. His bond was $2,000 and he has a Nov. 20 court date.

Daniel Ray George, 34, of Pinnacle, was arrested for assault on a female and assault on a child under 12 on Oct. 27. His bond was set at $50,000 and he has a Nov. 18 trial date.

Robert Ray Stewart, 37, of King, was charged with possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana. His court date was Nov. 13.

Patricia Nicole Wood, 29, of Kernersville, was charged with possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana. Her trial date was Nov. 13.

Christopher Lewis Willard, 39, of Westfield, was arrested Oct. 28 for a probation violation. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was to appear in court on Nov. 4.

Kevin Brent Mabe, 36, of Danbury, was charged Oct. 28 for driving while his license was revoked. He is to be on court on Nov. 20.

Corey Dustin Spencer, 22, of King, was charged with resisting arrest on Oct. 29. His bond was $1,000 and his court date is Nov. 19.

Larry Dale Spencer, 47, of King, was charged with resisting arrest on Oct. 29. His bond was $1,000 and his court date is Nov. 19.

Derrick Wayne Maxwell, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Oct. 30 for possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. His bond was set at $10,000 and he had a court date of Nov. 12.

Rebecca Rose Brickman, 25, of Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and resisting an officer on Oct. 30. Her bond was $9,500 and she has a Nov. 12 trial date.

Rickey Shane Bailey, 30, of Madison, was charged with violating a protective order on Oct. 31. His trial date is Nov. 20.

Jimmy Dean Fulp, 62, of Westfield, was arrested on Oct. 31 for communicating threats. His bond was $500 and his trial date is set for Nov. 18.

The Sheriff’s Department investigated several incidents at local schools in recent weeks. On Oct. 25 and again on Nov. 1, fights between students were reported at Chestnut Grove Middle School. On Oct. 28, a student at Piney Grove Middle School was punched in the face. Then at Meadowbrook Academy on Oct. 30, a student was reportedly stabbed with a push-pin. All four of these reports involved juveniles.