Walnut Cove teacher receives statewide honor

Laura Williams -

A Stokes County teacher was recently honored as an Outstanding Elementary School Math Teacher by a state organization.

Laura Williams, a fourth grade teacher at Walnut Cove Elementary School, received the honor last week.

The North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics selects one teacher from each school system to represent the best in mathematics teaching. The teacher selected from each receives recognition at the State Mathematics Conference.

Williams has been an elementary teacher with Stokes since 2014. She is licensed in elementary education (K-6), social studies (grades 9-12) and Academically Gifted education for K-12.

Williams earned her bachelor’s degree and Masters degrees from Salem College. She completed her student teaching at Poplar Springs Elementary School. She was a cum laude graduate and is professionally involved in several professional organizations.

Principal Chris Bottoms, who nominated her for the award, said “Ms. Williams is a great teacher and very dedicated to helping all her children learn and succeed.”

Here is a link to the awards program: www.ncctm.org/awards/outstanding-mathematics-teachers/.

Laura Williams https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Laura-Williams.jpg Laura Williams