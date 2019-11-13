Health care representatives to answer questions Tuesday

Representatives from AmeriHealth Caritas, United Health Care, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and Well Care health care programs will be at the Stokes County depart of Social Services office in Danbury on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

These representatives will be available for Medicaid beneficiaries to ask questions concerning their options. There is also an Enrollment Broker in the DSS office each day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to assist residents with enrollment.

Health plan coverage is set to begin Feb. 1.

For more information regarding choosing or enrolling in a health plan, go to ncmedicaidplans.gov or call 1-833-870-5500. The website also has a chat feature where you can get answers to your questions.

If you have questions regarding eligibility and you are a Stokes County citizen, call the Stokes County Department of Social Services at 336-593-2861.