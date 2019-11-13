Two local options to celebrate Small Business Saturday Nov. 30

Nov. 30 is Small Business Saturday and several local small businesses are marking that day with special events that will help shoppers get ready for the holidays.

There will be a Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plum Granny Farm on Flat Shoals Road. Part of the national Small Business Saturday, several local small businesses will be on hand including Borrowed Land Farm of Pinnacle, Bunny’s Trees of King, Chad’s Chai of Winston-Salem, Farm Girl Arts of Kernersville, Greenberries Farm of King, Monteith Homestead of King, Momma Wolf’s of King and Mountain Momma Spoons of Fancy Gap, as well as the host Plum Granny.

The Plum Granny Farm is located at 1041 Flat Shoals Road in King. Call (336) 994-2517 or visit www.plumgrannyfarm.com for more details.

And in Germanton, Buffalo Creek Farm & Creamery will hold a similar event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other small businesses from the area participating will include Enno Farm of Walnut Cove, Dinner Time Chimes of Germanton, Shady Creek Farm of Dallas, Niki’s Pickles of Pilot Mountain, Long Family Farm of Germanton, Jillie’s Jams of Kernersville, Heavenly Hill Honey of Ararat, VineWorks of Winston-Salem, Oma’s Love Vest Company of Winston-Salem and others. El Taco Vaquero will provide food, and there will be information on the North Carolina Cheese Trail, on which Buffalo Creek is a stop.

Buffalo Creek farm is located at 3241 Buffalo Creek Farm Road, in Germanton, near the intersection of Highways 65 and 8 (Germanton Road). The Farm Store is open daily 9-6 Monday-Saturday and 1-6 on Sundays except for Christmas Day. The shop sells aged raw milk goat cheese, brined and marinated feta, savory Farmer’s Cheese, natural and flavored Chevres, Queso Fresco, farmstead meats (beef, lamb, and goat) and our handmade goat’s milk soap.

To learn more, visit www.buffalocreekfarmandcreamery.com/.