Schools take a look at archery, fencing

The Elkin High School fencing team.

DANBURY – Fencing and archery? Yes, those sports were on the agenda when the Stokes County Board of education held its most recent work session on Monday.

Fencing is one of the developing clubs at the Early College, where students are interested in learning about the sport and need the right equipment to do so.

“This is very early in the process,” said Dr. Brad Rice, superintendent of Stokes Schools, “but when the school reached out to us about it we said ‘let’s take it before the Board and see what they think.’ I think we’re starting at the opportunity to learn the basic techniques and then maybe move into competition down the road.”

It was pointed out that Elkin High School has a very top-notch fencing program.

Board members seemed generally positive about the idea, with questions about safety and insurance, as they were about the archery. It would be added to the physical education curriculum as a pilot program at Piney Grove Middle School as a part of the North Carolina Wildlife Commission’s “Archery in the Schools” program. There are about 150 schools in the state which have started archery, a staple activity at Camp Hanes and other camps.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Taylor said that some of the schools he’s worked with in the past have tried archery and the students “absolutely loved it.”

“Plus with archery and fencing we can have a medieval fair,” quipped Board member Mike Rogers.

In other business, the School Board:

• Discussed letting middle school students start taking foreign languages. Doug Rose of the school system said that the opportunity will start next fall for the top academic performers to take the high school-level courses. “It’s good to challenge these kids,” said Board member Rogers, “but we need to push them at their pace and not ours.”

• Quizzed leaders from RiverStreet Networks on testing the company had done at schools around the county. Test results were as expected, with signals weakest at several of the schools in the northern part of the county. “North Stokes has no cell phone service,” said Tim Snider of SouthData, Inc. “It’s our office joke; if you want to get away early on Friday you say you’re going to north Stokes.” Board member Katie Tedder challenged RiverStreet on their coverage. “The schools were told we were the ‘missing link’ in getting the county high-speed internet,” Tedder said. “Students thought they were getting internet and email. But now we learn we can’t promise those things. There’s no quick fix.”

• Applauded the work done thus far by social workers Jamie Bloom and Jeana Barneycastle, who were hired during the summer. “These positions are brand new to Stokes County and they’ve only been on the job for four months,” said Taylor. “But we’re thankful to the County Commissioners for allowing these two positions to be hired.” Tedder said these two women help bridge the gap between school and home issues and are critical to the success of at-risk students. “We couldn’t have picked two better people to start this program,” she said.

• Talked about the upcoming series of “town hall”-style meetings where the Board of Education members and school system staff can listen to the public comments. The meeting schedule is Dec. 9 – King Public Library; Dec. 10 – Danbury Public Library; and Dec. 12 – Walnut Cove Public Library. All three meetings will run from 6-8 p.m.

• Set the graduation dates for its high schools. The Early College will graduate on May 2 at 9 a.m.; North Stokes on June 4 at 7 p.m.; South Stokes on June 5 at 7 p.m.; West Stokes on June 6 at 9 a.m.; and Meadowbrook Academy on June 6 at noon.

By Neill Caldwell

Neill Caldwell can be reached at (336) 591-8191 or neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com.

