What’s Happening in Area Churches

Nov. 8

Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, 6012 Germanton Road, will hold a Fundraiser Friday Night Supper from 5-7 p.m. Menu will consist of: tenderloin, bacon, eggs, grits, gravy, biscuits, and baked apples. Cost is $8; proceeds will go to the church’s Insurance Fund. For information, call 336-406-8669.

Nov. 9

The United Methodist Women at Trinity United Methodist Church in King will hold their annual bazaar from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast will be served, along with all kinds of baked goods, cheeses, nuts, chicken pies, casseroles and crafts for sale. The church is located at 725 Dalton Road.

+++

Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church will have its 22nd annual Barbecue supper from 4-7 p.m. Eat in or take out; plates, $10; hot dog plates, $5. Baked goods and crafts will also be available. The church is located at 8104 Red Bank Road in Germanton. For more information, visit www.redbankmbc.com.

Nov. 16

St. Mary’s United Methodist Church 412 Hairston Street, Walnut Cove, is sponsoring a Brunswick stew from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Stew is $8 a quart. For more information or to pre-order, call 336-591-7333.

+++

Riverside Baptist Church will be selling Chicken Stew for $5 a quart. The stew will be ready by noon. To pre-order, call Trish at 336-871-4064 or Carolyn at 336-416-5785.

+++

King Moravian Church Women’s Fellowship Fall Bazaar will be held from 8-11 a.m. Breakfast (adults $8, ages 6-10 $3 and under 5, free) and baked goods, raffle tickets, chicken pies and gently used Christmas and Moravian items and silent auction items. King Moravian is located at 237 West Dalton Road.

Nov. 23

Kingswood United Methodist Church’s Bazaar will be held from 8-11 a.m. There will be cakes, breads, cookies, frozen soups, chicken salad, pimento cheese, casseroles, soups, chicken pies, apple pies, plus crafts and vendors. Breakfast will be served. The church is located at 6840 University Parkway, Rural Hall.

Every Wednesday

Backyard Bible Worship and Praise every Wednesday night at the Germanton School from 6:30-8:15 p.m. All ages are welcome for Bible groups, prayer, missions, games, and crafts. A free meal is served. For more information, call(336)-416-9549.

+++

Trinity United Methodist Church, at 725 W. Dalton Road in King, holds a 10 a.m. Bible study at the church.

Every Thursday

Trinity United Methodist Church in King holds a Journey of Discovery Bible Study at 7 p.m. in the Conference Room at the YMCA in King.

Every Friday

Reformers Unanimous meets every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 536 S. Main Street in King.

First Saturdays

Monthly gospel singings are held on the first Saturday of every month at 6 p.m. at River’s Edge Gospel Church, 118 Old Church Rd,. Danbury. Various groups and musicians will be featured from the surrounding area and beyond. A love offering will be taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.