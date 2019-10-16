Sheriff’s Report

Two men wanted by the Stokes Sheriff’s office have been apprehended. Jeremy L. Winson and Geoffrey A. Osteen were arrested recently, according to a news release from the department. Wilson, from Dobson, was being sought for failure to comply with a child support order. Osteen, of Pilot Mountain, was sought for failure to comply with a contempt order.

Larry Dexter Sapp Jr. 44, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Oct. 10 for driving while his license was revoked, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $500 and he was given a Nov. 19 trial date.

Brittney Dawn Drane, 29, of Pinnacle, was charged on Oct. 9 for defrauding a drug or alcohol test, a misdemeanor. Her trial date was Oct. 9.

James Tony Shelton, 51, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Oct. 8 for second-degree trespass, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $500 and he was to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Kristen Elizabeth Thompson, 25, of Walnut Cove, faces an Oct. 8 misdemeanor charge for allowing dogs to run free. Her trial date was set for Nov. 6.

Jason Dennis Saxon, 32, of King, was arrested Oct. 7 for pre-trial release violation. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was given an Oct. 29 trial date.

Jeanette Elaine Gross, 50, or King, was charged Oct. 7 for communicating threats. Her court date is Oct. 28.

Ricky Shane Bailey, 30, of Walnut Cove, was arrested for violating a protective order, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, all misdemeanors, on Oct. 7. His trial date is Nov. 12.

Michael Arthur Hamel, 43, of King, was charged Oct. 5 for two counts of larceny. His bond was $1,000 and he was assigned a trial date of Oct. 31.

Christa Dare Townsend, 36, of Greensboro, was arrested on Oct. 6 for possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was $1,000 and her trial date is Oct. 22.

Michael Paul Holt, 19, of Westfield, was attested for breaking and entering and property damage, both misdemeanors, on Oct. 6. His bond was set at $2,500 and his trial date is Oct. 23.

Antonio Jared Tate, 39, of Winston-Salem, was charged Oct. 4 for felony breaking and entering, larceny, property damage, and possession of stolen goods. His bond was $30,000 and he was given a Nov. 20 trial date.

Robert Lee Hodge, 39, of Pilot Mountain was arrested on Oct. 4 for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a bond of $10,000 and a Nov. 20 court appearance.

Angela Dawn Vernon, 47, of Tobaccoville, was charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on Oct. 3. Her bond was $8,000 and she has a Nov. 12 court date.

Theft of a number of items off a truck near Bobby Nelson Road and NC Highway 704 in Sandy Ridge was reported on Oct. 8. Among the items taken were car parts, paint, kerosene heaters, and fishing rods.

A report of a breaking and entering was investigated on Oct. 7 in Pinnacle. Nothing appeared to be taken, the homeowner said.

Theft of an ATV from a storage shed was reported in Danbury on Oct. 7. The value of the Honda ATV was estimated at $2,500.

Deputies responded to a disturbance on Main Street in Walnut Cove where a landlord and tenant were arguing and fighting on Oct. 7.

The theft of a 2010 Nissan Rouge was reported Oct. 5 in King. The vehicle was stolen out of the Harvest Drive resident’s driveway.

A Danbury man’s truck was rammed by a horse buggy on Oct. 6 on Highway 8 in Germanton.

A disturbance between two brothers was investigated Oct. 6 in Sandy Ridge.

A break-in was reported on Oct. 6 on Pilot Westfield Road in Pilot Mountain and the suspect was found in the residence. About $300 in damage was done to the home.

A truck was reported stolen from a residence on John M Lawson Road in Lawsonville on Oct. 6.

Theft of a utility trailer parked on the side of the road on Old 52 in King was reported Oct. 4. The trailer is worth about $2,000.

On Oct. 4, a Pinnacle man reported his trailer was borrowed and never returned.

Deputies investigated a break-in with theft and damage to property on Oct. 4 on Snyder Road in Lawsonville. Among the items reported stolen were an air compressor, an air-conditioning window unit, and various items of clothing.