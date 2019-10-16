Christmas assistance applications accepted through Oct. 31

The Stokes County Department of Social Services (DSS) and The Salvation Army are again partnering to take registrations for Christmas Assistance in Stokes County. Applications will be accepted during regular business hours through Oct. 31 at the DSS office, 1010 Main Street in Danbury.

Applications can be picked up at the DSS office or you may call the office at (336) 593-2861 to request an application be mailed to your home. Applications may also be found at the county libraries and the outreach ministries. You may also go to the county website for the application (www.co.stokes.nc.us/dss). If the DSS office has questions about your application, they will contact you by phone, so please ensure that you have an up-to-date phone number on your application.

Children must be 12 years of age or younger on Dec. 25, 2019. Qualification information is on the application.

For more information about programs or to make a donation, visit www.SalvationArmyWS.org. You can also call the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem at (336) 723-6366.

Distribution dates, times, and locations will be made available once the application period is over.

Stokes County DSS is also a drop off site for toys, etc. for this program. Donations of new toys, etc. for children ages 12 and under are very much appreciated. Monetary donations are also appreciated.