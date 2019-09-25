A cautionary tale about solar

A company wants to build a solar energy farm in Walnut Cove. -

WALNUT COVE — A group of concerned residents gathered Monday night to try and shine a light on the solar power industry in the wake of plans to build solar energy farms nearby. And they hope to share some of those concerns with county planning officials at a meeting tonight.

There are currently about 500 solar farms in North Carolina. This would be the first such venture in Stokes County.

The “star” of the presentation was Dr. Herb Eckerlin, an engineer and professor emeritus at North Carolina State University. In general he’s a proponent of solar, but his message was that locales considering hosting solar power farms need to go in with eyes wide open. He characterized the solar energy industry as a “secret society” that’s “hard to keep track of.”

“Who funds them?” Eckerlin asked. “How do they operate? Why do they have to cut down so many trees? I didn’t know the answers to these questions.”

Ramona Timm of the Walnut Cove Planning Board said that the company attorney “assured us that solar would be replacing conventional energy.”

Dr. Eckerlin responded with some sobering statistics.

“On a sunny day you get power at mid-day for about an hour,” the professor said. “In North Carolina we average about 110-115 sunny days a year. On a partly cloudy, the output is ragged; on cloudy days almost no energy is generated. So if you do the math, 1.25% of the time you’re generating 100 megawatts at a 100-megawatt plant. With conventional energy, it’s 100% of the time.”

“A lot of people in the community haven’t heard anything about this and it’s happening really fast,” said Robert Knight of Lawsonville, one of the organizers of the meeting at The Milk Bar on Monday. “I just want people to know what’s going on.”

In early August The Stokes News received a legal ad about a project first filed with the N.C. Utilities Commission in 2016. The notice said that a company is seeking a certificate of public convenience in order to build a 50-megawatt solar generating facility to be located along N.C. 65 near Main Street in Walnut Cove.

The project would be close to Lick Creek, so the operation originally was called Lick Creek Solar, owned and operated by FLS Energy. The name later was changed to Walnut Cove Solar, but in January 2017 the company asked to change it back to Lick Creek Solar.

Last month, an amendment to the original application was made by Silver Creek Energy, the company that purchased Lick Creek Solar following the original state approval. The new planned facility is still 50 megawatts, but it comes with more land on both sides of N.C. 65 and spreading east out Martin Luther King Jr. Road close to the Southeast Stokes Rec Center. One side in the town limits of Walnut Cove and one in the county. So part of the plan has been approved by the Walnut Cove Planning Board and the Walnut Cove Town Council. The county’s Planning and Zoning board will discuss the proposal tonight at 7 at the Ronald Reagan building in Danbury. Then the county commissioners would also have to approve the proposal.

“Whether it’s Stokes or any other County,” said Eckerlin, “the developers go in and tell the commissioners or planners what they want them to know. It’s irresponsible. And it’s becoming a serious problem for the entire nation.”

Dr. Eckerlin also warned about the toxic dangers of the panels themselves. “Most come from China, and they’re the cheapest they can be. Some contain toxic material. And the problem is there are no regulations at the county or state level as to what goes into them.”

Daniel Ferguson of the county’s Soil and Water office said that you would need 1,500 acres to generate 100 megawatts of power. “You would need 22 of those solar farms to match the 2.4 gigawatts that Duke Energy is producing at Belews Creek.”

“The reason I got involved in this is the runoff,” Lewis said. “My family owns land down the river (from the solar sites) and I worry that there is not enough land to absorb all the runoff. It looks like a big funnel that goes all the way down to Town Fork Creek. I think we need some kind of water-shed study.”

A company wants to build a solar energy farm in Walnut Cove.

Residents hear down-sides of solar energy farms in county

