Board seeks to put sales tax referendum on ballot

DANBURY — On Monday night the Board of Commissioners for Stokes County began the process of placing a sales tax referendum on the March primary ballot.

The proposal would raise the county’s slice of the local sales tax from 2% to 2.25%, an increase that is estimated to bring in a revenue of somewhere between $700,000 and $900,000.

A similar proposal failed by a huge margin in the 2016 general election, but commissioners think they have a way to turn that around: a clear message that proceeds from this sales tax increase would to go fund county school safety and security.

“I’m very much in favor of offering this option to our citizens because a sales tax is a much fairer tax that property tax,” said Commissioner Jimmy Walker. “It’s the same for everyone. And we’re attracting a lot of visitors to Stokes County. I think it would be a ‘win’ for our citizens as something that will help our schools.”

Board chair Andy Nickelston agreed. “Hanging Rock State Park’s numbers keep going up,” he said. “We need to capitalize on the people coming in and help our own citizens a little bit.”

Katie Tedder, a member of the county’s Board of Education who happened to be attending the meeting, was asked to comment on how such revenues might benefit the schools. Tedder reminded the board that the School Resource Officers report to the Sheriff, and that he should be brought into any “school safety/security” discussion. But she said the schools could offer lots of ideas on ways to spend that funding, including something like new classes for students interested in becoming fire-fighters or EMTs.

“I believe school safety will really sell it to the public,” said Commissioner Rick Morris. “Plus we have (school) security funding from the state that’s going away and needs to be replaced.”

Jason Perry of the county’s Board of Elections presented findings that showed similar measures fared better — by more than double the margin — in primary elections over general elections.

In other business, the Board:

Heard a report from Jeff Cockerman of YVEDDI, which will be called on more in the wake of the closing of JD Crews transportation. Cockerman praised the relationship between the company and the county and reminded the commissioners that YVEDDI operated from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but had performed shuttle services at weekend events like the Stokes Stomp and Reach the Peaks at no charge.

Heard the annual report of the Soil and Water Department, presented by Janice Pack, Soil and Water Conservation director. Her board members were also present at the meeting.

Welcomed Phillip Robertson of The Mercer Group, which is conducting a salary analysis for the county. Robertson said the deadline for the questionnaire had been moved back to receive more information, which will be used to create to determine pay scales for each position. He also allayed any fear that the survey is related to job performance, but only about job classifications.

Heard a report from the Fire Marshal Scott Aaron, who talked about moving the department’s offices from the Government Center to Autumn Square, located at 3169 NC 8 Highway South in Walnut Cove. The move would allow the Sheriff’s Department to expand its offices and create space for the juvenile probation department, which needs to be near the courtroom.

Heard from County Manager Jake Oakley on two topics: replacing the carpet in the Ronald Reagan Building in the governmental complex — carpet that is original to when the building was built 30 years ago — and displaying the Moratock Grist Mill Stone in a more prominent way at Moratock Park.

By Neill Caldwell neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com

Neill Caldwell can be reached at (336) 591-8191 or neill.caldwell@thestokesnews.com.

