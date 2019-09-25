King Police Report

Dahndray Marque Green, 21, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon, all felony crimes, along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the Stokes County Jail on bond of $100,000. His trial date is Oct. 8.

Derrick Antoniyo Ealey, 25, of King, was charged on Sept. 1 with trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon, all felonies, plus possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held in the County Jail on bond of $200,000. His trial date was set for Oct. 8.

Eric Ranard Williams. 46, of Winston-Salem was arrested for felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell and distribute, plus possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, on Sept. 13. He was secured in the Forsyth County Jail with an Oct. 4 trial date set.

Lorenzo Burton Wilkerson IV, 44, of King was arrested Sept. 13 for felony possession of cocaine with intent to sell and distribute, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2,500 and he was assigned a Oct. 11 trial date.

Gregory Allen Sutphin, 46, of King, was arrested Sept. 12 at the County Fairgrounds on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He was held on $1,000 bond and his court date is Nov. 5.

Police investigated a breaking and entering on Sept. 12 at Charleston Court. The victim reported jewelry was stolen valued at about $300. Theft and possession of stolen goods was also investigated the previous day at Charleston Court, at a different address.

Vandalism and damage to property was reported Sept. 9 at a residence on Willow Bend Drive. A garage door was damaged at an estimated cost of $1,000.

Boost Mobile on Main Street reported a breaking and entering and theft of more than $500 in cash on Sept. 5. The store also reported $600 damage to its glass front door.

Jewelry worth about $75 was found by the side of the road on Brown Road on Aug. 28.