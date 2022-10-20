A gentle cool breeze, the warm autumn sunset, golden leaves rustling in the treetops before lightly sifting to the ground, is there anything more lovely than a Stokes County autumn evening? Only when it is lit with the laughter, familiar hugs and smiles from good friends while the sound of Big Creek tumbles into the Dan in the background and the shadows from the Sauratown mountain range fall on the whole joyous setting. This was the context of the first reconvening of Friends of Stokes Shelter Gala since 2019.
This past Saturday night, The Friends of Stokes Shelter Board of Directors hosted a “Peace, Love and Rescue Gala” at Laurelyn Dossett’s ‘Ramble on Big Creek’ Event Center. The boho theme gala saw guests enjoying a distinctive dinner served by Town Fork Mobile Kitchen’s Chef Aaron Shaver. Skip Staples acted as the Emcee and kept the evening rolling. Several short messages were delivered by: Mike Barsness, FOSS Chair; Dr. Deborah Cowan, The FOSS Vet of Record and a Founding Member; and Wendi Spraker, FOSS Fundraising Chair. A fun round of door prizes punctuated the evening with delighted smiles all around the house.
A lively auction humorously led by Westfields’ own Ken Burwell featured some of Stokes County’s very best art and treasures and included among many other items, a handmade knife by master knife maker John Hege, gift baskets and a much desired feather mask by Martina Moore.
Laurelyn Dossett and Friends delighted the audience with music as the gala-goers enjoyed a drink compliments of The Green Heron. It really was a night to remember. The focus of this party is the most important part though, it was all in support of The Friends of Stokes Shelter, our no kill animal shelter that has rescued nearly 1000 pets since its inception.
The Friends of Stokes Shelter is funded 100% through donations and none of your tax funds are used for the operation of this shelter. FOSS depends entirely on donations from the community to keep the doors open.
This year, the FOSS board, through spokesperson Leslie Staples, made an important announcement. FOSS has started an endowment that will help fund the shelter in perpetuity so that the good work for these helpless animals may continue on forever. The endowment is through the Winston-Salem Foundation and the first $25,000 has already been raised for its inception. As the fund grows and matures, the FOSS shelter will be able to support operations from its endowment. This however, will require funding and support from the community to see this project through to fruition.
The FOSS Board of Directors would like to thank all of those who made the Gala possible. “We are especially grateful to those of you who sold or bought tickets, gave donations, made arrangements to help, to our volunteers and to those who arrived ready to have fun and participate in the auction, you made the evening a success. We thank you, our loving community who continues to support our work, who adopt from FOSS and who give from the deepest part of your hearts. Without you, we could not do what we do.”