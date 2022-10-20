A gentle cool breeze, the warm autumn sunset, golden leaves rustling in the treetops before lightly sifting to the ground, is there anything more lovely than a Stokes County autumn evening? Only when it is lit with the laughter, familiar hugs and smiles from good friends while the sound of Big Creek tumbles into the Dan in the background and the shadows from the Sauratown mountain range fall on the whole joyous setting. This was the context of the first reconvening of Friends of Stokes Shelter Gala since 2019.

This past Saturday night, The Friends of Stokes Shelter Board of Directors hosted a “Peace, Love and Rescue Gala” at Laurelyn Dossett’s ‘Ramble on Big Creek’ Event Center. The boho theme gala saw guests enjoying a distinctive dinner served by Town Fork Mobile Kitchen’s Chef Aaron Shaver. Skip Staples acted as the Emcee and kept the evening rolling. Several short messages were delivered by: Mike Barsness, FOSS Chair; Dr. Deborah Cowan, The FOSS Vet of Record and a Founding Member; and Wendi Spraker, FOSS Fundraising Chair. A fun round of door prizes punctuated the evening with delighted smiles all around the house.