DANBURY — We’re sensing a trend with the visitation numbers at Hanging Rock State Park.
The total visitation for 2021 at Hanging Rock was a whopping 900,702, breaking the record set in 2020, which was 867,911 guests, which broke the record set in 2019 with 689,379.
With many indoor spaces shuttered in 2021, the great outdoors is seeing a great resurgance.
“We thought 2020 was an anomaly, but we just beat it again,” said Hanging Rock Park Superintendent Robin Riddlebarger.
Hanging Rock was the 12th most visited state park in the state last year. Crowders Mountain had 958,000, while Pilot Mountain, Umstead, Carolina Beach, Eno River, Falls Lake, Jordan Lake, Fort Fisher, Fort Macon, Kerr Lake and Jockey’s Ridge all had more than one million visitors. Jockey’s Ridge on the Outer Banks was the most visited, with 1.8 million.
“Hanging Rock is staffed with less now that we were in the 1980s, when visitation was less than half what it is now,” Riddlebarger said. “I’m humbled to get to work alongside a team of four skilled maintenance mechanics, five tireless rangers, an office administrator who doubles as a park cheerleader and therapist, and a handful of seasonal workers who literally work in the trenches.
“We’re also blessed to have the finest local EMS paramedics and volunteer firefighters around who carry injured folks off the trails in hot or cold, sleet or snow, rain or shine, in addition to an emergency room convenient at the base of the mountain. The N.C. Forest Service rangers deserve a word of thanks for the work behind the scenes to make our forest healthy and help us maintain the beauty and wilderness that those 900,000 people came to experience. We also have the support of our Sheriff’s Department and fire marshal, Health Department personnel, the court employees, our elected officials, state DOT, and all our fellow public servants who help us give the best possible customer service to our visitors every day.
“It was a tremendous year! Ranger Jason Anthony said it best when he said it was ‘very mid-July’,” she added.