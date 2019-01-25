Stokes County arrest reports

The following arrests were reported by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office:

• Robert Lee Dixon III, 42, of 1697 Somers Road, Ronda, was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with flee/elude police, driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger (speeding), improper passing, resisting a public officer, failure to stop for flashing red, driving while license revoked (not impaired), and failure to heed a light or siren.

He was confined to the Stokes County Jail under a $6,000 bond, with a Jan. 22 scheduled court date.

• John Roberts Parente, 23, of 3690 A. Transou Rd., Pfafftown, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon of a government official, felony flee/elude arrest, protective order violation, and misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. He was confined to the Stokes County Jail without bond.

• Bridget Jeanne Cormer, 38, of 2907 NC Highway 8 North, Danbury, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The original warrant charging her with the alleged crime was issued Nov. 19, listing Virpal Kaur Bhander, of Raleigh, as the victim. She was placed under a $1,000 unsecured bond. She had a Jan. 11 scheduled court date.

• Randy Bo Brown, 19, 337 Romey Brown Rd., Siloam, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with breaking and entering, resisting a public officer, and consuming alcohol by someone aged 19 or 20. He was freed on a custody release, although the report did not say into whose custody he was released. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 26.

• Andrew Greg Smith, 20, of 8440 NC Highway 704, Madison, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. No additional information on the charges were supplied. He was released on a criminal summons to appear in court Jan. 22.

• Jimmy Charll Roach, 43, of 1557 Ridge Rd., Pine Hall, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, as well as larceny, and possession of stolen goods. Those latter two charges were dated Sept. 21 in Randolph County. He was released on a written promise to appear in court on Jan. 16.

• Steven Ray Duncan, 28, of 1479 Stewart Rd., Walnut Cove, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and enter, two counts of possession of stolen property, larceny, and misdemeanor injury to real property. He was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond, with a Jan. 3 court date scheduled.

• Danny Lee Earls, 28, of 2445 Amostown Rd., Sandy Ridge, was arrested and charged on Dec. 25 with failure to appear in a complaint filed Aug. 9, 2017, as well as being charged with larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, all related to a Sept. 8, 2017 incident. He was held in the Stokes County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond on those charges. In a separate report, Earls was charged Dec. 25 with assault on a female and possession of marijuana. No bond was issued in these charges, with a Feb. 26 court date.

• Joshua Lucas Siciunas, 37, of 1048 YMCA Camp Rd., King, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with assault on a female. He was released without bond with a Jan. 8 court date set.

• Guy Gray Smith III, 29, 1613 Fagg Rd., Walnut Cove, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon of a government official, flee/elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, all charged related to a Dec. 27 incident, along with two counts of failure to appear, one dated Aug. 3 and the other dated Aug. 8. He was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond for the first three charges, then placed under a $500 bond and a $2,500 bond, respectively, for the two failure to appear charges. He has a scheduled Feb. 5 court appearance.

• Gregory Allen Norma, 53, of 3225 Riverside Dr., Mount Airy, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with assault on a female, in connection to a Dec. 25 incident. He was placed in the Stokes County Jail without bond, scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.

• John Wesley Flinchum, 54, of 1599 Tilley Rd., Walnut Cove, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with assault on a female. He was held in the Stokes County Jail without bond, awaiting a Feb. 5 court date.

• Billy Lassiter O’Neal, 31, of 1145 Kudzu Lane, Danbury, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with assault on a female and second degree trespass. He was jailed with no bond, awaiting Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 court dates.

• Shaun Kole Cromer of 1364 Madison Road in Madison was charged with first degree trespassing and reckless driving on Dec. 18.

• Brittany Lynn Abbott of 514 Burlwood Drive in King was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle on Dec. 18.

• Maggie Rae Sizemore of 1273 Jimmie Bullins in Walnut Cove was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 15.

• Linda Deanna Page of 2415 Dean Road in Kernersville was charged with felony malicious conduct, assaulting a government official and resisting public officer on Dec. 16.