Shutdown not affecting schools — for now

With the federal government shutdown dragging into its second month, a number of agencies that depend on federal money could soon be affected.

Among those are the Stokes County Schools, although officials there say they are ready for any issues that arise.

Superintendent Dr. Bradley “Brad” Rice said his agency would see little overall effect, though a long-term loss of federal funding could affect the school system’s nutrition program.

Child Nutrition Director Lisa Dillon said her department has another few weeks before students or parents would notice any difference in the daily operations of the school cafeterias.

Dillon said the federally funded free and reduced price lunch program, however, is safe.

She explained the school system turns in a report each month detailing how many free and reduced priced meals it provided through its 19 school kitchens that month, and the USDA reimburses the system over the following month.

She said the USDA informed her there was already enough money on hand to continue reimbursements through February. Even if the shutdown continues behind that, she said the free and reduced meal plan will not be in jeopardy.

“We’ll just be reimbursed on a delayed basis,” she said. General funding for the cafeteria and food services, including revenue generated by the paid meals, will be sufficient to meet the daily needs of the food services operations, she said, even without the timely reimbursements.

However, she did say if the shutdown drags into March, all students might see a reduction in the variety of food offered.

Dillon explained that the USDA provides a good deal of the meats, vegetables and fruits the school system needs. What it doesn’t supply she purchases through a vendor. As with the free and reduced-price money, the supply of USDA food is secure through February — a good thing given the volume of food that flows through the department each day. Tuesday, for instance, Dillon said between the lunch and breakfast programs, students purchased 6,000 meals in the cafeterias that day.

Beyond the February supplies, she said her department would have to begin making a few changes. “We’d have to look at adjusting our menu a little bit. At that point you might, instead of having two entrees to choose from you’d have one. We might have to limit the amount of food you (students) have to buy…We’d just have to look at the menu and see how much it would cost,” to purchase various food items.

Part of the challenge is that the USDA mandates the nutritional make-up of the meal. She explained that each full meal offering has to provide a certain amount of protein, as well as minimum amounts of vegetables and fruit.

“Unless you get a waiver, you have to fit in with those guidelines,” she said. Those waivers are sometimes given to schools facing extreme, short-term hardships, such as many of the school systems serving students in Eastern North Carolina after hurricanes Matthew and Florence hit those areas. She’s not sure how the government shutdown might figure into any possible waiver.

Dillon said they already have quite a bit of canned fruit and vegetables on hand that could be used to supplement a smaller food supply to meet those guidelines.

Of concern to Dillon right now is the effect the shutdown could have on next year’s menu. She said this is the time of year when the following school year’s menu is put together.

“By March, we usually have our menu set for next year,” she said. The USDA food catalog she and other school nutrition directors use is not available, and there’s no one in the USDA working on it at present because of the shutdown.

She said North Carolina school systems, including hers, may just use last year’s catalog and menu to put together a preliminary food plan for the 2019-2020 school year, then make adjustments once the shutdown ends and a new food catalog is available.

However the shutdown, and its effect on her department, plays out, Dillon said things will still work out in the end.

“I’m an optimist, I’ll worry about it tomorrow if it happens” she said of making adjustments to the menu as money runs thinner. “I just know the kids will get fed, it won’t affect any of our free and reduced students. We have a dedicated group of ladies on my staff, hardworking, they pull together and do what needs to get done.”