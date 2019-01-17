Body found in Fancy Gap, murder charge issued

Willard - Tuttle -

A body believed to be that of a Stokes County man missing since last week was found in Fancy Gap, Virginia, late Wednesday night and a Winston-Salem man has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

Authorities say additional suspects are still at large, though they have released few other details.

Carroll County, Virginia, Sheriff J.B. Gardner said the body, thought to be that of 86-year-old Arzell Tuttle, was discovered around 11 p.m. on Forest Haven Road in Fancy Gap Wednesday.

Charged with first degree murder in his death is Christian Lang Willard, age 20, of Gordy Trail in Winston-Salem.

Tuttle was reported missing late Friday afternoon, Jan. 11. The next day, after his partially burned car was found on Kentucky Avenue in Winston-Salem, authorities issued a Silver Alert and said evidence of what they called a violent crime was found in his home and in his car. Authorities in multiple jurisdictions had been searching for him since then.

Willard was arrested Wednesday night and is being held without bond in the Stokes County Detention Center.

“Investigators have cause to believe that Willard murdered Arzell Tuttle in his home at 761 E. King Street in King between the evening hours of Wednesday, Jan. 9 to the morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 10,” King Police Captain Jordan Boyette said in a written statement. “Additional charges in this case are anticipated, including additional suspects,” the captain said.

He did not release details about those additional charges or suspects, though last week his office said they were pursuing several leads in the case. Among those were witness accounts of seeing two individuals at the Winston-Salem location where Tuttle’s partially burned Silver 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser was found.

The two, which the department called persons of interest, were described as a slim black female with medium dark skin approximately 5’3”, wearing a black beanie type cap, a white coat and dark pants; and a slim black male with light colored skin and black hair who was approximately 6’ tall.

Authorities are not saying if those two individuals are still being sought, or if the case has shifted to others. Boyette said additional information would be released at a later time.

