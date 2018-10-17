SCC talk explores origins of the banjo

Shohei Tutsumi of Osaka, Japan, will present and perform “The Origins of the Banjo: From West Africa to Surry County” at Surry Community College on Oct. 24 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in A-121. -

Surry Community College will host a live music and presentation on the origins of the banjo on Oct. 24 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. in the auditorium (Room A-121) on the Dobson campus.

“The Origins of the Banjo: From West Africa to Surry County” will be a presentation and musical performance by musician Shohei Tutsumi of Osaka, Japan. Tutsumi is a recent graduate of the Appalachian Studies Master’s Program at Appalachian State University and will be sharing the closest ancestor to the American Banjo, the “Akonting” from West Africa.

Tutsumi will demonstrate the musical style of the Akonting and explain its known linkages to the American Banjo. Tutsumi is also a student of Surry County styles of fiddle and banjo playing, and will demonstrate the Roundpeak banjo style that became world famous from its beginnings in Surry County.

Mecca Lowe, sociology instructor and old time musician points out, “Many people do not realize that the banjo is an instrument that originated in Africa. We are extremely fortunate to have a musician visiting who can play the banjo’s closest ancestor, the Akonting, in an accurate West African style.”

The event, sponsored by the Wright Traditional Music Fund, and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Mecca Lowe at 336-386-3554 or lowemj@surry.edu.