Food Lion offers pick-up service

Food Lion has expanded its Food Lion To-Go grocery pick up service to four more stores in North Carolina, including the one in Pilot Mountain.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday at the store, at 647 S. Key St., Ste. E, Pilot Mountain, and shoppers can get their first pickup for free as an introduction to the program.

“We are so excited to bring this option to more stores in the Triad,” said Deborah Sabo, senior vice president of marketing at Food Lion. “This new service gives our area customers another way to make their shopping experience easier as we continue our longstanding heritage of low prices and affordability.”

To use the service, customers can visit www.foodlion.com/togo, enter one of the participating zip codes, and select the closest participating store. Next, they may add items to a virtual cart. Once they are done filling their cart, customers can check out and pick a day and hour window they want to pick the groceries up and proceed to check out.

A Food Lion associate will then accept the order and prepare it at the store for the customer’s designated pick up timeframe. Upon arrival, To-Go shoppers may park in the designated parking area, where a Food Lion associate will deliver their order to their car. Food Lion To-Go is available seven days per week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.