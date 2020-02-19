Congratulations to Jessica Yates, the grand prize winner of the four tickets to Grandfather Mountain at the Community Center Bingo Fundraiser this past Saturday. Please join us April 18 for another round of Bingo.
Hosted by the Sandy Ridge PTA, the community is invited to Spirit Night at The Ridge Restaurant on Feb. 27. The PTA will receive 10% of all sales.
Sandy Ridge Ruritans will meet Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center. Andy Nickleston, Chair of County Commissioners, will be the guest speaker.
Dee Biggs and Beth Ann Durham invite all to Thirty-One Bingo on March 7 at the Sandy Ridge Community Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. Play 20 games and a coverall for $25. 50/50 raffle tickets will be sold to raise funds for the local Backpack Program, and refreshments will also be available.
Riverside Baptist Church 19th Homecoming Celebration will be held on March 8. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. with special singing, and a covered dish lunch will follow the service.
Smith Chapel Baptist Church, located at 1005 Snyder Road, has installed a blessing box which will be filled with necessities such as canned food, non-perishables, toiletries and baby items. Take what you need and give what you can. And please don’t forget about the blessing box located at Delta United Methodist Church.
Chords of Faith and Southern Gentlemen will be performing March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.
Plans are underway for Sandy Ridge Music Association’s 3rd Annual Bluegrass Open Jam, to be held April 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Stanley Farm. Join us for a day of music, great food, local vendors and crafters.
Sandy Ridge Elementary is searching for volunteers to come and read to students on March 2, for the “Read Across America” celebration. You may bring your own book or pick out one from the library. Please contact Amy Vernon if interested.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dwight Marshall Prillaman, who passed away Feb. 15, at age 87.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“In the end, for congenial sympathy, for poetry, for work, for original feeling and expression, for perfect companionship with one’s friends – give me the country.” – D. H. Lawrence
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Charleston Cheese Dip (from Trisha Yearwood)
½ cup mayonnaise
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese
½ cup grated Monterrey Jack cheese
2 green onions, finely chopped
1 dash cayenne pepper
8 butter crackers, crushed, such as Ritz
Corn chips, crackers or bagel chips, for serving
8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix mayonnaise, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, Monterrey Jack cheese, green onions and cayenne pepper. Transfer to shallow baking dish, such as a 9-inch pie pan. Top the mixture with the cracker crumbs and bake 15 minutes, or until heated through. Remove from oven and top with bacon. Serve immediately.
By Carolyn Craig
Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.