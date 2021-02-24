Julia Puckett Hooker of Walnut Cove has opened Encounter 1:11 Outreach Ministry. Her goal, and in her words, “This is a ministry whose purpose is to help those in the community by fulfilling their physical and spiritual needs. Our desire is for each child, individual, family touched by this ministry to grow in all facets of their lives.”

I have been in touch with her answering questions and supplying information about our community in hopes of finding a base for her ministry here in Sandy Ridge or a central Stokes location. Hooker is looking for a building to store food items and where she can assemble the food boxes for delivery. She has already delivered several snack boxes to residents in Sandy Ridge and Valentine snack boxes to every nursing home and assisted living in Stokes County.