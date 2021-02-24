Julia Puckett Hooker of Walnut Cove has opened Encounter 1:11 Outreach Ministry. Her goal, and in her words, “This is a ministry whose purpose is to help those in the community by fulfilling their physical and spiritual needs. Our desire is for each child, individual, family touched by this ministry to grow in all facets of their lives.”
I have been in touch with her answering questions and supplying information about our community in hopes of finding a base for her ministry here in Sandy Ridge or a central Stokes location. Hooker is looking for a building to store food items and where she can assemble the food boxes for delivery. She has already delivered several snack boxes to residents in Sandy Ridge and Valentine snack boxes to every nursing home and assisted living in Stokes County.
If you have a suggestion for a location or know of someone who would benefit from these food boxes, please contact her at 336-407-5074.
Thank you to everyone who braved the cold, windy weather and came out to the Bingo Fundraiser this past Saturday, and thanks to everyone who donated for the Bingo and door prizes. Our next Bingo will be March 20 at 7 at the Community Building.
The Northern Stokes Food Pantry is in need of grocery bag donations. It ia asking that you save your paper bags to donate and if you have a connection with a store, please ask them for donations. Call 336-351-0900 or send e-mail to nsfpantry@gmail.com
The Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Nuhiway Bluegrass Band to the community center on Saturday, March 13, at 6 p.m.
Make plans to attend the 3rd Annual Bluegrass Open Jam on Saturday, April 24, from 9 am to 5 pm at The Stanley Farm. Bring a chair and enjoy music all day; food trucks will be set up and several vendors will be selling homemade crafts
The Lawsonville Ruritan Club will be selling bales of pine needles for it spring fundraiser for $5 each. Bales will be ready for pick-up on March 27. If you order 20 or more, they will deliver to the Lawsonville area free of charge. All orders must be placed by March 11.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lola Jean Moorefield Mabe, who passed away Feb. 19, at the age of 86.
QUOTE OF OTHE WEEK:
“At any given moment, you have the power to say: this is not how the story is going to end.” – Christine Mason Miller
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook pasta and remove from heat 1 minute before suggested cook time; drain and set aside. Cook and stir sausage in large skillet over medium-high heat 8 – 10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Drain and return to skillet. Stir in sauce, Italian seasoning, salt and cooked pasta. Layer half of pasta mixture in a greased 13 x 9” baking dish.
Mix ricotta and 1 cup of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Spread over pasta. Top with remaining pasta and mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with parsley. Bake for 30 minutes or until hot and cheese is melted.
The next time I prepare this, I will buy the penne pasta instead of rigatoni. I did add more spaghetti sauce to mine before layering in baking dish. It was delicious!