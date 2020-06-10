KING – To Stokes County, her family and friends, Arminda B. Roddy’s first novel, “Maya’s Mountain: Where God Stands Up”, is a love letter six years in the making.

Her mantra, in writing and life is “when you want to do something, you will do it,” which comes from her father coaching her in athletics in her adolescence. This mantra drives Roddy, so when the thought “I want to write a book” struck her, she decided she would do it.