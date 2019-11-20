How’s your calendar looking these days? Yeah, mine, too — full to the brim from now ’til New Year’s Day. Then again, maybe it’s just me who overcommits and gets too busy. Perhaps you have learned the key to keeping things simple.
The older I get, the more my heart yearns to do what one of my favorite philosophers Henry David Thoreau once wrote: “Our life is frittered away by detail. … I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand. … Simplify, simplify.” How do we accomplish that in this modern era of constant communication, ceaseless stimulation, endless expectations?
When I was a young child, we didn’t even have a telephone to interrupt our daily routine. Once we finally got one, at least we had just that. There was little else to cut into our lives. We’d never heard of something called an answering machine. Daddy eventually got a CB radio, but we could turn that off whenever we got tired of repeating, “Breaker, breaker” to see who “had their ears on.”
I remember when pagers came out. I felt sorry for people who were always on call, chained to those little devices. No longer could they just get lost and be truly free; they could always be “found” by these insistent beeps, vibrations or flashes. Even if they turned a blind eye to the pages, there was often the guilt of ignoring whoever was desperate enough to page you.
Then came mobile phones. Although I am now nearly lost without mine, I recall feeling a bit trapped when I got my first one in 2005. I could no longer ride over to the church for an afternoon of prayer without being “reachable” by whoever happened to have my cell number. Even if I turned off my phone, my prayer time was not totally focused on God because I kept wondering if anyone was calling me. I imagined oodles of missed calls from some helpless person.
Once I became reconciled to keeping a phone by my side at all times, I soothed myself by multitasking while talking since the caller could not see what I was doing. (If nature called, I would wait to flush once I hung up so said caller could not hear what I was doing.) I’ve done everything from folding laundry to planting flowers to cooking supper while talking nonstop on my cell. I was glad the videophones from one of my favorite childhood cartoons — The Jetsons — had not yet come to fruition.
Now they have. Video calls are gaining popularity. I can FaceTime my children with our iPhones. (For you non-smartphone users, that means we can look at each other while we talk.) I don’t like it as a rule. I don’t want someone calling me at 6 a.m. and seeing my zombified face and bedhead or at 11 p.m. and seeing me in my jammies.
The exception is if we want to communicate with non-local relatives. Even then, these should be planned chats so that one of us doesn’t catch the other “looking a fright.” We could use the many other forms of inescapable communication technology — texting and Facebook, e.g. — to plan a time for the video chat.
I won’t take the time to delve into the many other potentially-imprisoning forms of modern technology: email, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn and more. Let’s just say that it’s hard to escape or truly get away in these days of being “linked in” to everyone and everything.
During my kidney stone ordeal in September, I was jolted into the reality of the fact that I’m not getting any younger and that my efforts to simplify have not been very successful. Throughout the 15 days of pain and nausea, I officially gave up several obligations that did not directly tie into my primary callings of wife, mother, and minister. (God and I do not believe in wasting a trial. Valuable lessons can be learned in the midst of tribulation.)
Still, I am not to the point of simplicity at which I long to be. It takes a conscious effort not to bemoan the years lost in a haze of busyness that may not have been totally necessary in the grand scheme of what is truly important in life.
One recent afternoon, I was fixing supper in my cheerful yellow kitchen. My “Happy Songs” playlist was serenading me from my computer. Suddenly, a not-as-happy song by Simply Red came on — “Holding Back the Years.” It transported me back in time to the era of that song’s popularity—when I was a very young high school English teacher with all of my life ahead of me. Sadness swept over me as I began to yearn to go back and be that young again and start all over, knowing what I know now.
Before I had time to get too down in the mouth about the things that will never come again, my youngest son Malachi came unexpectedly into the room and grabbed me. He began to lead me in a cheek-to-cheek dance to that old song, and the preciousness of that moment — dancing with my teenage son — erased all of the “what if’s” that had been coursing through my mind.
That song says, “I’ll keep holdin’ on,” and I realized that yes, I will indeed keep holding on and endeavoring to simplify my life until I cut to the core of what matters. The past is gone, the future is yet to be, but we have the present to savor and make the best of — before it, too, becomes the past.
During this season of thankfulness, I thank God for that moment He gave me on a November afternoon; I hope to never forget it. Malachi could have come to me during all of the other songs that played, but he came at the exact right time to bring comfort and love to his middle-aged mother.
And he brought something else. Hope. Hope that there is still time to pare away the unnecessary peelings that obscure the inner fruit of life … that there is still time to simplify, simplify and walk the old paths of a more tranquil and thankful existence.
