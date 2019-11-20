How’s your calendar looking these days? Yeah, mine, too — full to the brim from now ’til New Year’s Day. Then again, maybe it’s just me who overcommits and gets too busy. Perhaps you have learned the key to keeping things simple.

The older I get, the more my heart yearns to do what one of my favorite philosophers Henry David Thoreau once wrote: “Our life is frittered away by detail. … I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand. … Simplify, simplify.” How do we accomplish that in this modern era of constant communication, ceaseless stimulation, endless expectations?