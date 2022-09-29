What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to mason.winfree@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)

October 1

Community spirit is alive and well at the annual Kingfest at 302 Kirby Road in King. Arts and crafts, youth and adult competition and activities, live music, heritage demonstrations, children’s area, food, miniature train rides, classic car show, inflatable village, family fun! Festival starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

October 7

Joe Thrift, Riley Baugus, Mark Olitsky, and Alex Scala will perform a concert at Ramble on Big Creek in Westfield. The show starts at 6 p.m. For more information contact Laurelyn Dossett at lgdossett@gmail.com.

October 7-8

Horror Movie Freaks is proud to present the 5th annual Horror Movie Freaks Film Festival, which will be held at The Palmetto Theatre of Walnut Cove at 329 North Main Street in Walnut Cove on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

October 8

Laurelyn Dossett and Kari Sickenberger will host a Harmony Singing Workshop at Ramble on Big Creek in Westfield from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact Laurelyn Dossett at lgdossett@gmail.com.

October 15

Bring back that youthful excitement and join Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County as they host their First Annual Dodgeball Tournament at South Stokes High School at 1100 S. Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove. Entry is $5 per person and children under 5 are free. Enter a team and try to win the $1,000 prize and trophy. Register your team today at www.stokeshabitat.com/dodgeball.

***

Stokes County native Caleb Caudle will perform at the Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Stokes Arts Members and $20 for General Admission. You can purchase ticket by visiting https://www.artsplaceofstokes.org.

October 16

The next meeting of the Stokes Partnership for Children North Carolina Pre-Kindergarten Committee will be at 10 a.m. at the Stokes Partnership for Children Conference Room at 151 Jefferson Church Road in King.

***

First Christian Church hosts their 11th Annual Southern Gospel Singfest featuring “Cross Anchored” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. First Christan Church is located at 625 Meadowbrooke Drive in King. For more information call 336-983-2206.

October 22

The 10th Reach the Peaks trail running and hike challenge returns to Hanging Rock State Park. Participants summit the five highest peaks of Hanging Rock: Moore’s Knob, Cook’s Wall, House Rock, Wolf Rock, and Hanging Rock. Those who complete the challenge will recieve the *I Conquered Reach the Peaks embroidered patch. For info to register: 336-593- 8159.

***

The South Stokes Class of 1982 40th Class Reunion will be held. Deadline to RSVP and money to attend is due Oct. 1. Please contact Jerri Banner at 336-409-0724 or jerribannerhomes@gmail.com for details.

***

Northview Community Building will hold its Annual Harvest & Bake Sale with hot dogs available at 6 p.m. and auction starting at 7 p.m. There will be homemade cakes, pies, breads, canned goods, and other miscellaneous items auctioned. All proceeds will go to the upkeep of the community building. The building is available to groups to rent and is located at 2044 Pleasant View Church Road in Danbury.

October 23

The Stokes County Historical Society presents: ”Our Courthouses: A History” by Brandon Hooker, Stokes County Register of Deeds. To be held at 2 p.m. at The Arts Place, 502 Main Street in Danbury. Free and open to the public.

October 29

Walnut Cove Trick or Treat on Main Street by The Cove Group. Main Street will be closed to thru traffic from stoplight at Brook Cove to the Fowler Park entrance. Festivities go past the stoplight to El Cabo, Mitchell’s Butchery, WildFire Tattoo and Sam’s Pizza. Family fun for everyone! Wish to pass out candy, be a vendor or for more info call/text 336-414-1122 or visit The Cove Group Facebook page.

***

Hermit Feathers Press in collaboration with the Stokes County Arts Council will present 2022 Poetry Palooza from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Arts Place of Stokes at 502 Main Street in Danbury. Admission is free. Poets from North Carolina and South Carolina will share their published and new work from the Three Sisters Stage. Readings will be followed by book signings and sales.

November 5

The Stokes County Art’s Council presents Steve Hartsoe in concert at The Arts Place. Show starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome. Addmision is $10 for Stokes Arts Members and $15 for general public. For more information call 336-593-8159.

Ongoing

•From Sept. 2 – Nov. 3, Armstrong Artisan Farm will be open each Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with corn mazes, four pumpkin patches, corn pit, jumping pillow, bounce house, hayrides, tractor train, petting zoo, games, vendors, music, pony rides, and more! Starting Sept. 23, the Farm will also host night mazes each Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. as well.

•The King Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stokes Family YMCA, 105 Moore Road in King.

• Sunshine Story Time is held Fridays at 10:30 a.m. at Everyone’s Playground at Recreation Acres in King, sponsored by the King Public Library and King Parks and Recreation.

• A caregiver support group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the King Senior Center and the Community Services Building, 700 North Main Street in Danbury. For more information email Paula Hall at phall@ci.king.nc.us.

• Kings Parks and Recreation has started a Line Dance Class at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Senior Senior, located at the back of the Community Building at Recreation Acres, 107 White Road. The cost is $5, and the class is for beginner and intermediate levels. Call 336-983-0751 for more information. Meanwhile in Walnut Cove, the Palmetto Theater is holding Line Dance Classes Thursdays at 6 p.m., led by Don Richardson. The cost is $4. Call 336-591-5442 or email wcseniorcenter@co.stokes.nc.us for details.

• The David Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11172 in Walnut Cove meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 308 Brook Street. For more information call Johnnie Wilmoth at 336-831-6947.

• For Good Old Days Car Wash in Walnut Cove, appointments can be made at godcarwash.org or by calling 336-422-6515. The car wash is open every Saturday. Supporting this non-profit organization provides great quality of life for young adults with disabilities, so please book your appointment. For more information, call Rodney Montgomery at 336-215-3458.

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes County Health Department is a participating agency in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. Any infant can receive one pack of diapers or pull-ups per month. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department building, 1009 North Main Street in Danbury.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook Street in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool story time.

• Every Tuesday, AlAnon meets from 7-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Community House on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

• The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.