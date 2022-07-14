What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)

July 18

Walnut Cove Public Library Summer Learning Program offers Line Dancing with Don Richardson. Programs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For information contact the library at 336-591-7496.

***

Northern Stokes Food Pantry will distribute food from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. If you are new to the pantry, bring a photo ID. The pantry is located at 7257 NC 89 in Westfield (next door to the Francisco Presbyterian Church). For more information, please visit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry Facebook page, email nsfpantry@gmail.com, or call 336-351-0900.

July 19

Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Lawsonville Community Building. This volunteer operated club is for youth K-fifth grade. Come for an evening of stories, fun, crafts and a free meal. All volunteers have been background checked. For more info check out the FaceBook page Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends.

July 21

The Stokes Partnership for Children North Carolina Pre-kindergarten committee will meet at 10 a.m. at the Stokes Partnership for Children conference room, 151 Jefferson Church road, in King.

July 23

The Legacy Motown Review will be in concert at Dragon Glass Winery on Bethesda Church Road in Pine Hall starting at 8 p.m.

***

Stillwater Junction will play at Foothills Grill and Tap, South Main Street in the King Shopping Center, beginning at 8 p.m.

***

The Stokes County Historical Society will host an Open House at the Museum of Regional History / the 1854 Wilson Fulton House. The museum, located at 403 Main Street in Historic Danbury, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Free.

***

Learn how to make simple cleaners for your home in this free in-person class, held at the Walnut Cove Library at 106 5th St., in Walnut Cove. Workshop begins at 10 a.m. Register at go.ncsu.edu/stokes-green-cleaning

July 25

Walnut Cove Public Library Summer Learning Program will feature Pottery Fun with Chelsea Russell. Program is at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 336-591-7496.

***

Northern Stokes Food Pantry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are new to the pantry, bring a photo ID. The pantry is located at 7257 NC 89 in Westfield (next door to the Francisco Presbyterian Church). For more information, visit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry Facebook page, email nsfpantry@gmail.com, or call 336-351-0900.

July 26

The Stokes Partnership For Children board of directors will meet from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Stokes Partnership for Children building, 151 Jefferson Church Road, Suite 104 in King. Meetings are open to the public.

July 29

Southern Groove will perform at Foothills Grill and Tap, located on South Main Street in the King Shopping Center, at 7 p.m.

August 8

Equine Lunch and Learn Webinar Series: Nutrition and Feeding 12 p.m.- 1 p.m. We will be discussing nutrition and feeding management for horses. Register at https://go.ncsu.edu/stokesequineseries to receive the zoom link.

August 9

Stokes County Extension is hosting another Pasture Species ID workshop at Mooreland Farms in Siloam at 6 p.m. We will begin with a meal and brief discussion of incorporating winter annuals into forage systems. After this, we’ll make our way through Morris and Denise’s pastures and talk about plant species present there. Registration is required and is $5. A special thanks to LTD Farm and Garden for sponsoring this event. Register at go.ncsu.edu/speciesid

Aug. 13-14

The 6th Annual King City Powwow will be back at the American Legion Post 290 fairgrounds on South Main Street in King. Admission will be $10 for ages 13-62 ($8 with two cans of food); $5 for age 6-12 and 63 and up; $4 for veterans, and kids 5 and under get in free. For more information contact Mike Wyckoff at 919-830-5982 or Patrick Suarez at 336-416-4913 or crazy_elk06@yahoo.com.

Ongoing

• The King Farmers Market is open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stokes Family YMCA, 105 Moore Road in King.

• Sunshine Story Time is held Fridays at 10:30 a.m. at Everyone’s Playground at Recreation Acres in King, sponsored by the King Public Library and King Parks and Recreation.

• A caregiver support group meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the King Senior Center and the Community Services Building, 700 North Main Street in Danbury. For more information email Paula Hall at phall@ci.king.nc.us.

• Kings Parks and Recreation has started a Line Dance Class at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Senior Senior, located at the back of the Community Building at Recreation Acres, 107 White Road. The cost is $5, and the class is for beginner and intermediate levels. Call 336-983-0751 for more information. Meanwhile in Walnut Cove, the Palmetto Theater is holding Line Dance Classes Thursdays at 6 p.m., led by Don Richardson. The cost is $4. Call 336-591-5442 or email wcseniorcenter@co.stokes.nc.us for details.

• The David Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11172 in Walnut Cove meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 308 Brook Street. For more information call Johnnie Wilmoth at 336-831-6947.

• For Good Old Days Car Wash in Walnut Cove, appointments can be made at godcarwash.org or by calling 336-422-6515. The car wash is open every Saturday. Supporting this non-profit organization provides great quality of life for young adults with disabilities, so please book your appointment. For more information, call Rodney Montgomery at 336-215-3458.

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes County Health Department is a participating agency in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. Any infant can receive one pack of diapers or pull-ups per month. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department building, 1009 North Main Street in Danbury.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook Street in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool story time.

• Every Tuesday, AlAnon meets from 7-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Community House on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

• The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers an Adult Grief Support group on the second Wednesdays of the month starting at 6 p.m. at the Y.