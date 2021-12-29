What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)

Friday

Midsummer Brewing is hosting a 1920s-style “Speakeasy” New Year’s Eve Party from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Midsummer is located at 8544 N.C. Highway 89 in Westfield.

Saturday

Foothills Grill and Tap, at 607 South Main Street in King, will welcome the country/rock band Stillwater Junction at 8 p.m.

***

The annual Polar Plunge will happen at the lake at Hanging Rock State Park from 2-4 p.m., with the parade of costumes at 3:15 and the plunge itself at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $25 in advance, $35 the day of the event. For more information call 336-593-8159. Ages 14-18 must have consent of a parent/guardian. Proceeds will go to the Friends of the Stokes Shelter. Pet food donations will be received for the county Animal Shelter. (See related article.)

Jan. 7

King’s Taylor Vaden and the Memphis Thunder band will perform their new Elvis tribute show, “Hayride to Hollywood,” at the Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. The venue’s annual Elvis Pressley birthday celebration is set for 7:30 p.m. $20 and available at www.yadkinarts.org or by calling 336-679-2941.

***

StoCo’s own Men In Black will perform at the Gas Hill Drinking Room, upstairs at the Ramkat in Winston-Salem, beginning at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) General admissiif $10, or you can reserve a table for four. Advance tickets are on sale at www.theramkat.com/.

Jan. 8

The Sandy Ridge Music Association will host bluegrass music from The Grassifieds at the Community Center, 5061 N.C. Highway 704, beginning at 6 p.m. Admission will be $4, and concessions will be available.

Ongoing

•Kings Parks and Recreation has started a Line Dance Class at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights at the Senior Senior, located at the back of the Community Building at Recreation Acres, 107 White Road. The cost is $5, and the class is for beginner and intermediate levels. Call 336-983-0751 for more information. Meanwhile in Walnut Cove, the Palmetto Theater is holding Line Dance Classes Thursdays at 6 p.m., led by Don Richardson. The cost is $4. Call 336-591-5442 or email wcseniorcenter@co.stokes.nc.us for details.

• The David Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11172 in Walnut Cove meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at 308 Brook Street. For more information call Johnnie Wilmoth at 336-831-6947.

• For Good Old Days Car Wash in Walnut Cove, appointments can be made at godcarwash.org or by calling 336-422-6515. The car wash is open every Saturday. Supporting this non-profit organization provides great quality of life for young adults with disabilities, so please book your appointment. For more information, call Rodney Montgomery at 336-215-3458.

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes County Health Department. 1009 N. Main Street in Danbury, sponsors its Community Giving Room, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find gently used clothing (infant, children and adult), shoes, books, toys and more. Clients must be Stokes County residents. Call Wendy at 336-593-2400 for more information.

• The Health Department is also a participating agency in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. Any infant can receive one pack of diapers or pull-ups per month. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department building in Danbury.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook Street in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool story time.

• Every Tuesday, AlAnon meets from 7-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Community House on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

•Due to The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.

• Second Thursday of the month, guitar lessons at the Stokes Wellness Center, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The lessons are free and all ages are welcome, but due to limited class size, registration is required. The center is located at 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, in Walnut Cove.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Zumba is offered from 1-2 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove. The class is free.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Very Important Parent parenting class offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove.

• River’s Edge Gospel Church will have Old-Time Gospel Singing the first Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. A love offering taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers an Adult Grief Support group on the second Wednesdays of the month starting at 6 p.m. at the Y.