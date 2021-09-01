What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)

Thursday

The bluegrass sounds of the Rain Check Band will be featured at Cove Square on Main Street in Walnut Cove as part of the “Concerts at the Cove” series.

Friday through Sunday

The Second Annual A Damn Near Concert festival will be held this weekend at Jessup Mill, 1565 Collinstown Road in Westfield. Friday night will feature Zach Burnette in concert. The event features camping and tubing on the river. Tickets range from $10 for single night camping to $70 for the full weekend. Order tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/steal-the-mill-featuring-the-grateful-brothers-tickets-166799219957/.

Saturday

Armstrong Artisan Farms, 1499 Brook Cove Road, will hold the Grand Opening of its Corn Maze and Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (See related story.)

***

The Stokes County Arts Council presents the drama “Tales of the Waterless Sea” in partnership with the Levering Cherry Orchard Theatre. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for SCAC members and seniors, and $5 for age 18 and under. There will be two shows at The Arts Place in Danbury, at 6 p.m. Saturday and a matinee Sunday at 3 p.m. (See related story.)

Sunday

Pilot Mountain Vineyards and Winery will welcome music by Michael Chaney and James Vincent Carroll and charcuterie from The Gather & Graze Company from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The winery is located on Bradley Road in Pinnacle.

Monday

The Northern Stokes Food Pantry will distribute food from 1-5 p.m. If you are new to the pantry, please bring a photo ID. The pantry is located at 7257 N.C. Highway 89 in Westfield, next door to the Francisco Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry Facebook page, email nsfpantry@gmail.com or call 336-351-0900.

Sept. 9

The “Concert in the Cove” series continues with the Phase Band, who will perform soul, R&B and old-school funk, at Cove Square on Main Street in Walnut Cove.

Sept. 11

The 47th Annual Stokes Stomp will celebrate Patriots Day and mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The 208th Army Band will participate and will march in the parade, and have its concert, jazz, and rock ensembles performing on the Main Stage. The parade through Danbury to Moratok Park will also have a red, white and blue Patriots Day theme and begin from the County Government campus at 10 a.m.

***

Local author Kimberly Olivera-Lainez will have a book launch event for her debut collection of poetry at 3 p.m. at Fannie and Ira’s Provisions Company in King.

***

The City of King will hold Community Public Safety Day from 3-7 p.m. at Central Park. Join the King Police Department and local partners and get to know local emergency personnel and get an up-close look at equipment and vehicles. The Zach Burick Band will provide music and there will be free food. If you are interested in being a co-sponsor, call 336-983-0886, email Capt. Ian Tedder at itedder@ci.king.nc.us, or go by the Police Department at 110 West King Street.

***

The Chuck Dale Smith Band will perform at the Palmetto Theatre on Main Street in Walnut Cove starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Sept. 12

The Chatham Rabbits — the husband and wife duo of Sarah Osborne McCombie on banjo and Austin McCombie on guitar and fiddle — will perform at The Arts Place at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 SCAC members and seniors 65 and up, and $7 ages 18 and under.

Sept. 13

Northern Stokes Food Pantry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are new to the pantry, bring a photo ID. The pantry is located at 7257 N.C. Highway 89 in Westfield, next door to the Francisco Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry Facebook page, email nsfpantry@gmail.com or call 336-351-0900.

Sept. 14-18

The Stokes County Agricultural Fair will be back this year for its 70th edition. The fairgrounds are at American Legion Post 290, 436 South Main Street in King. Visit stokescountyfair.org for more details, or call 336-983-3608 or email stokescountyfair@gmail.com.

Sept. 18

Our Communities of NorthWest Stokes is hosting FarmFest Along the Sunflower Trail from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The trail will start at the Francisco Community Center and wind through lovely county roads. The day will festure music, crafts and old tractors. For more information, check the Francisco FarmFest FaceBook page or visit www.ocnwstokes.org.

***

Armstrong Artisan Farms, on Brook Cove Road, will have Farm Fun Day starting at 10 a.m.

***

Walnut Cove’s Fall Fest will be held from 2-7 p.m. along Main Street. The event is being sponsored by The Cove Group.

***

The “Stokes Sessions,” hosted by Tyler Nail, presents Cashavelly Morrison at The Arts Place starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 SCAC members, $5 ages 22 and under.

Sept. 18

The North Stokes High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Reunion from 5-9 p.m. at Pilot Mountain Golf Course. The cost is $20; please remit to Barbara H. Hazelwood, 394 Ashby Drive, Stuart, Virginia, 24171, by Aug. 16.

Sept. 19

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and the state, the annual Watts Family Reunion has been cancelled. The reunion will be rescheduled for the first Sunday in June 2022.

Sept. 20

The Northern Stokes Food Pantry will distribute food from 1-5 p.m. If you are new to the pantry, please bring a photo ID. The pantry is located at 7257 N.C. Highway 89 in Westfield, next door to the Francisco Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry Facebook page, email nsfpantry@gmail.com or call 336-351-0900.

Sept. 24

The Grassifieds will perform a free concert at Walnut Cove’s Palmetto Theatre, as part of the September “Art on Main” Cruise-In, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25-26

The “Reach the Peaks Challenge,” the premier hiking and trail running challenge in North Carolina, is returning to Hanging Rock State Park. For more information, visit the event website at http://reachthepeaks.org.

Sept. 25

Robertson Family Farm will hold the Grand Opening of its Corn Maize starting at 9 a.m. The farm is located at 390 Mountain View Road in King.

***

The bluegrass band Travis Frye and Blue Mountain will be in concert at the Palmetto Theatre on Main Street in Walnut Cove at 7 p.m.

Sept. 26

Team Mac Attack is sponsoring the Hit-A-Thon and Home Run Derby at the softball field at West Stokes High School. This is a fundraiser for Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes. For the Hit-a-Thon, participants will get 10 swings; in the Home Run Derby, each participant will get 10 hits and whoever has the most home runs wins.

Sept. 27

Northern Stokes Food Pantry will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are new, bring a photo ID. The pantry is located at 7257 N.C. Highway 89 in Westfield, next door to the Francisco Presbyterian Church. For more information, visit the Northern Stokes Food Pantry Facebook page, email nsfpantry@gmail.com or call 336-351-0900.

Sept. 30

Market On Main will offer a Barn Quilt painting class from 1-5 p.m. at Byron Barn, 1159 North Main Street in Walnut Cove. Call 336-462-6229 for more information.

***

Capella Church will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive from 1:30-6 p.m. at the church, 1187 Flat Shoals Road in King. For a donor appointment, please visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Capella” or contact Melanie at the church office at 336-994-2901. There continues to be a major need for blood donations.

***

BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass is an annual fundraiser to benefit early literacy and other early childhood programs. This year’s event will be broadcast live from Big Creek Lodge Restaurant, a part of Luna’s Trail Farm and Event Center in Westfield, from 7-8 p.m. Performers will inclde Laurelyn Dossett, Molly McGinn, Riley Baugus, DeShawn Hickman and Sheriff Joey Lemons. There will also be an online auction; follow the Stokes Partnership for Children Facebook page for more information on that. proceeds are used to purchase new books, fund early literacy programs and support early childhood programs for more than 2,200 children in Stokes County. Go to www.stokespfc.com for more information.

Oct. 2

The 2nd Annual Foothills Farm Festival will be held at the Knight’s Farm in Lawsonville beginning at 8 a.m. with food, music, antique farm equipment, displays of old-fashioned harvesting techniques.

***

The next Spay Stokes Rabies Vaccination Clinic will be held at the Government Center parking lot in Danbury, at 1012 Main Street, from 9 a.m. to noon. This will again be a drive-through event where animals will stay inside your vehicle. State law requires all cats and dogs over four months old be vaccinated against rabies. The cost will be $8, cash only. Call 336-971-2963 for more information.

***

King Chamber of Commerce’s KingFest will be back this year at Central Park on Kirby Road. There will be music, food, a car show and activities for kids from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you’re interested in being a vendor call the Chamber office at 336-983-9308 or email kingchamber14@gmail.com.

***

Armstrong Artisan Farm will host the Carolina Harvest Festival starting at 10 a.m.

Oct. 3

The River Ridge Band will play at Pilot Mountain Winery and Vinyards, 1162 Bradley Road in Pinnacle, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 9

Dr. T, a Triad area band that plays honky tonk, blues and Old School Americana, will be at The Arts Place starting at 7 p.m.

Oct. 15-16

The 4th Annual Horror Movie Freaks Film Festival will be held at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday from 4-11 p.m. Tickets can purchased online at www.filmfreeway.com/HMFFilmFest.

Oct. 16

The Terrible Twos will be in concert at The Arts Place in Danbury at 7 p.m.

Ongoing

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11172 in Walnut Cove meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.

• For Good Old Days Car Wash in Walnut Cove, appointments can be made at godcarwash.org or by calling 336-422-6515. The car wash is open every Saturday. Supporting this non-profit organization provides great quality of life for young adults with disabilities, so please book your appointment. For more information, call Rodney Montgomery at 336-215-3458.

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes County Health Department. 1009 N. Main Street in Danbury, sponsors its Community Giving Room, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find gently used clothing (infant, children and adult), shoes, books, toys and more. Clients must be Stokes County residents. Call Wendy at 336-593-2400 for more information.

• The Health Department is also a participating agency in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. Any infant can receive one pack of diapers or pull-ups per month. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department building in Danbury.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook Street in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool story time.

• Every Tuesday, AlAnon meets from 7-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Community House on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

•Due to The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.

• Second Thursday of the month, guitar lessons at the Stokes Wellness Center, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The lessons are free and all ages are welcome, but due to limited class size, registration is required. The center is located at 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, in Walnut Cove.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Zumba is offered from 1-2 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove. The class is free.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Very Important Parent parenting class offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove.

• River’s Edge Gospel Church will have Old-Time Gospel Singing the first Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. A love offering taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers an Adult Grief Support group on the second Wednesdays of the month starting at 6 p.m. at the Y.