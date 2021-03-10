What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.

Thursday

The Stokes Family YMCA on Moore Road in King will hold a Blood Drive from 1:30-6 p.m. Make your appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Friday

South Stokes High School will announce its Homecoming and Sweetheart Court at 7 p.m. on the school’s YouTube channel. West Stokes High School will honor its Homecoming Court during halftime of the home basketball game, which starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Nuhiway bluegrass band will be in concert at the Sandy Ridge Community Center, beginning at 6 p.m.

March 19

Pilot Mountain Vineyards and Winery and artist Wendy Lee will offer a “Craft & Sip” event from 4-6 p.m. Lee will have four greeting card designs to copy. Pre-registration is required; text or call 828-400-9533.

March 23

The City of King Parks and Recreation Department’s Adult Kickball League kicks off for a six-week season at Recreation Acres. Players can sign up as individuals and be assigned to a team, or sign up as a team. The cost is $30 per person.

March 27

Art instructor Kathy Armstrong will lead a class on Bob Ross Oil Painting from 11 a.m. to 4.p.m. at the Arts Place in Danbury. Paint “Hint of Springtime” for $60, which includes all materials. Register online at www.stokesarts.org, or call 336-593-8159.

April 5-11

Friends of Sauratown Mountains will hold a “COVID-style” High 5 @ Hanging Rock Run/Hike Challenge this year. Due to pandemic restrictions, the challenge will be held over 7 days and participants will complete the challenge on their own. You are welcome to do the 5 or 10 mile option. Registration is $35. For details and to register, visit https://high5athangingrock.com/.

Ongoing

• For Good Old Days Car Wash in Walnut Cove, appointments can be made at godcarwash.org or by calling 336-422-6515. The car wash is open every Saturday. Supporting this non-profit organization provides great quality of life for young adults with disabilities, so please book your appointment. For more information, call Rodney Montgomery at 336-215-3458.

• The NAACP of Stokes County, Unit 5455, meets every third Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Citizens center in Walnut Cove. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race. For more information, contact local president, Pastor Greg Hairston, at g.hairston@gmail.com.

• The Stokes County Health Department. 1009 N. Main Street in Danbury, sponsors its Community Giving Room, open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find gently used clothing (infant, children and adult), shoes, books, toys and more. Clients must be Stokes County residents. Call Wendy at 336-593-2400 for more information.

• The Health Department is also a participating agency in the Diaper Bank of North Carolina. Any infant can receive one pack of diapers or pull-ups per month. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Health Department building in Danbury.

• Every Monday, AA meets from 7-8 p.m. at St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 412 Brook Street in Walnut Cove.

• Tuesdays 10:30 a.m., King Public Library, preschool story time.

• Every Tuesday, AlAnon meets from 7-8 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church Community House on Summit Street in Walnut Cove.

• Every Saturday, Special Needs Friends for any teen or adult with a disability of any kind will meet Saturdays at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Madison. For more information, contact Teresa Julian at julianteresaa@gmail.com or text 336-257-0580.

• Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care’s SOLSTUS (Surviving Overdose Loss Sanely Through Unity and Support) group is open to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one from a drug or alcohol overdose. For information, contact Selene Teague at 336-789-2922.

• Fourth Thursday of each month, Veterans’ Coffee, at the Town & Country Restaurant in King, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. To learn more about Trellis Supportive Care’s veterans’ outreach programs, contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 or dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month, health education with Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency, which provides a range of education on heart disease, diabetes, sickle cell disease, and sexually-transmitted diseases, at the Stokes Wellness Center, 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, Walnut Cove, from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Confidentiality is ensured.

•Due to The last Wednesday of each month, caregiver workshop and lunch, from noon to 1 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove. RSVP to Angie Bailey at 336-414-1122.

• Tuesday Bible Study, the second Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Bible Study is led by Jim Cohn, pastor of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove.

• Thursday mornings, PAL (Parents of Addicted Loved Ones) Support Group, 9-10:30 am at the Stokes Wellness Center. Parents with a child addicted to drugs and/or alcohol can find hope in this program. For more information, contact Diana Altrath at 336-345-6728 or Amanda Smith at 336-705-8684.

• Second Thursday of the month, guitar lessons at the Stokes Wellness Center, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The lessons are free and all ages are welcome, but due to limited class size, registration is required. The center is located at 3172 NC Highway 8 South, Unit B, in Walnut Cove.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Zumba is offered from 1-2 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove. The class is free.

• Second and Fourth Tuesday of the month, Very Important Parent parenting class offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stokes Wellness Center in Walnut Cove.

• River’s Edge Gospel Church will have Old-Time Gospel Singing the first Saturday of each month at 6 p.m. A love offering taken for expenses. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.

• The Stokes Family YMCA offers an Adult Grief Support group on the second Wednesdays of the month starting at 6 p.m. at the Y.